|I can't seem to land a programming job
|Hello all,
I’ve graduated a Bootcamp last year and afterward, I taught myself Javascript and ReactJS. After a couple of months I landed a Contract Position at Calvin Klein and now I am Freelancing at a small company, but as much as I try I can't seem to get a Full-time role. I've applied on various sites, utilized recruiters and I've even started doing cold emails but no luck. I consider myself to be a junior but I believe I can code, so I don’t understand why I’ve had no luck. For the first time the other day I really thought about giving up on this profession. Any type of input would be much appreciated.
Best
If you're not even invited for interviews, then your resume needs work. Have someone review it and provide feedback.
To improve your resume, do some open source projects, blog about programming things, have a decent website with portfolio. Do something to stand out from the crowd.
If you get the interviews but bombing them, then you probably need to improve your algorithm skills. There are plenty of websites to help with that (https://www.google.com/search?q=programming+interview+questi...).