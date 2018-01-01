I can't seem to land a programming job

Hello all, I’ve graduated a Bootcamp last year and afterward, I taught myself Javascript and ReactJS. After a couple of months I landed a Contract Position at Calvin Klein and now I am Freelancing at a small company, but as much as I try I can't seem to get a Full-time role. I've applied on various sites, utilized recruiters and I've even started doing cold emails but no luck. I consider myself to be a junior but I believe I can code, so I don’t understand why I’ve had no luck. For the first time the other day I really thought about giving up on this profession. Any type of input would be much appreciated. Best