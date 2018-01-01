Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Talk – Mozilla's answer to the online comment problem (coralproject.net)
4 points by jasikpark 10 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment



Why can't mozilla create a default hosted version like disqus? The requirements are too heavy weight for most small blogs.




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: