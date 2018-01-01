Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Talk – Mozilla's answer to the online comment problem
(
coralproject.net
)
4 points
by
jasikpark
10 months ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
1 comment
flukus
10 months ago
Why can't mozilla create a default hosted version like disqus? The requirements are too heavy weight for most small blogs.
Applications are open for YC Summer 2018
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
Legal
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: