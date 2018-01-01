|
|Ask HN: Lightweight analytics tool for static pages
|
2 points by huydotnet 10 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment
|Hi everyone. I'm having a static file blog and using Google Analytics for tracking visitor data such as location, page views, browsers,...
The problem with GA is, you know, sometimes it takes too long to load. And I just want to ditch it.
I actually removed it from my blog for a month and now I feel like I'm blinded. I need these analytics information. But I don't wanna get back to GA again.
So, I'm posting this here and looking for a lightweight version of analytics tool.
Could you suggest me some good ones, please?
Thank you so much!
