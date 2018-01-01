Ask HN: Cost of components of a satellite 1 point by itchyjunk 10 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite What is the cost of just the components used in a satellite? Not the cost to put it space or its assumed value but some type of raw value? Because there is so much variety, lets assume something like the one facebook was leasing and spaceX was launching which was quoted at around $400-500 mil. What would be the cost of components of that one?



