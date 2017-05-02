Hacker News
Private Prison Corp. Wrote Texas Bill Extending Immigrant Children Detention
(
theintercept.com
)
I_am_neo
10 months ago
When the privitation of punishing crime is beome as a business and made ordinary and what is allowed to be common place, the extortion from the public's coffers will be mandatory and automated surrendering of freedom, so that none are free to experience life liberty and pursuing happiness unless they can pay the toll or are born "privileged" upon the haughty throne of self ordained gods perverted from greed
Search: