* Not forced to upgrade
* Yet can upgrade when I want to
* Don't have the antivirus crap to contend with
* Don't have a bunch of trial ware installed
* You can reasonably expect an 7-10 year lifespan with
performance being just like the day you first brought it home
* Time capsule
* Time capsule + migration assistant means I now have a computing environment spanning over a decade. And it works as well as it did on day one.
* Keychain. Add it to iCloud and password management is a thing of the past.
* Effortless photo/music syncing amongst myriad of devices.
* Logic Pro/GarageBand. Great for amateur musicians and much cheaper than what's available on Windows for the same features.
* Unix. Home-brew is a great package manager.
Obviously these don't apply to everyone. But these are the reasons I like MacBooks and iPhones. Other people love their Android phones and Windows machines. C'est la vie.
