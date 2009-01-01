1. He was so focused on building the product that he just ignored all emails from carriers and investors. Sequoia partners had to hunt down Whatsapp's office just to get in touch with him. Most entrepreneurs would be easily distracted by investor attention.
2. He didn't care about the press (despite a ton of inbound interest). I don't know how or why he could resist the temptation, but he did for a long time. In fact at one point he tried to consciously stay out of press because he wanted to "manage" growth and didn't want competitors to get wind.
3. Very balanced outlook towards global users - even though SV (or even US) didn't recognize their traction, he always understood that there is a big world out there where not everyone has an iPhone.
4. Focus on infrastructure and reliability.
5. Focus on being "lean". For a long time the team was quite small - but the thing I find most telling is the fact that he didn't have "business people" for a long time - anyone who didn't build the product. At acquisiton I think they had a GC and a business operations guy. It it amazing to be able to resist the temptation to build an empire.
Whichever way you look at it, he comes across as someone who is able to resist common temptations and had a great balanced head on his shoulder.
There is Lot to learn from Jan
This impressed me the most, because at the time whatsapp went mainstream globally - it was available on all platforms including the old BlackberryOS, BlackBerry 10, Symbian (S60), Windows Phone and even some candy phones!! which was unlike any other messaging platform and I have a good reason to believe it was instrumental in their success given how many of my friends switched to whatsapp just because everyone in the group could use it (we had WP, Android and iOS users and one oddball BB10 user [me]).
While Whatsapp is still not as big in the US, it's literally the defacto mode of communication in countries like India, Brazil etc. to the point where "Msg me" would automatically mean "Msg me on Whatsapp"
That + the fact that it was tied to your phone number was in my opinion genius. I for a thousand years would not have though too much about Global Market (because I'd be focused on revenue and users in 1st world countries would be generally the ones with spending cash for messaging apps).
This is an important aspect. Having accounts and contacts based on phone numbers allowed my mother and her friends to use the service in no time - those are the kind of people that don't know their own email address (if they have one at all) and would never register for an account on their own. Phone numbers, however, is the system they already knew since using SMS.
I've no idea if true or not, my memory unreliably tells me I found some kind of confirmation, but common sense tells me not to rely on such recollections.. but I often pondered if such channels exist in the GSM spec, back in the day, when I was shocked to receive a sms, the service having been given free to early subscribers in the UK, I literally had the first (edit)model Nokia GSM handset, and was most sceptical :D
I know this might feel sad for software engineers to hear, but there's a lot more Benioff's than there are Jan's in the world.
But this is also success bias. If he didn't succeed the same points would be used against him. Winners make their own rules and hindsight is a bad teacher.
These same points he avoided for instance partnerships and press may have worked for other successful founders.
How do you learn anything tangible from this? It's just a bunch of successful people talking about what they did. Without more context this is just survivorship bias, most of these aren't even serial entrepreneurs.
And yet, Whatsapp is clearly a startup that excelled especially at the execution. They successfully build multiplatform product that included OSes that were traditionally seen as cumbersome to build for (Symbian, Java ME). Many, many companies have struggled and failed to do that. It also seems that they scaled really well (compared to e.g. Twitter)
"worked at yahoo for double digit years, cashed out shares, and so don't have to take dumb jobs for eating money, so free to tackle new challenges"
not
"so bad at programming they couldn't find a job in a hot market"
For me, what was clear is that they listened to feedback and took action relatively quickly. I remember when they first launched the Blackberry version and emailing the team about bugs - I think I got a response the following day and they clearly implemented something by the following release.
It wasn't about being devoted to a vision of a particular product they were passionate about. They saw a market/ problem and solved it using their technical ability.
Yes, they had a lot of luck on their side - being in the market early enough to gain the visibility. Also, people naturally promoted the app so they didn't need to spend much on marketing. Other apps that came after it, weren't so lucky. Being well connected and having cash to provide initial runway probably made this easier for him than it would be for most but I think it's fair to say he built up his rep at Yahoo - which probably helped when he needed to raise cash.
And people doing these AMAs on reddit usually post a picture of themselves with a sign, see https://www.google.co.uk/search?q=reddit+ama+proof&source=ln...
Whatsapp is so damn frustrating to me and the people I talk to.
The microphone button is so finicky that I lose hours of my week to trashed messages. I don't know if it's the size of the button being so tiny that a man's thumb easily hangs over the edges, triggering the trash feature with the slightest movement, or some other strange bug. A call comes in, message trashed. An alarm, message trashed. I've literally recorded a 10 minute message and lost it, condensed it to 5 minutes and lost it, condensed it to an angry 2 minutes and lost it and then just given up...
Then there's the volume. Why do I have to crank Whatsapp up so high in my car that EVERY OTHER audio event blows my ears out?
How are these huge usability problems not being fixed with the amount of money that was thrown at it?
I can't find anyone or anywhere to complain about it either. The Contact Us area of the application REQUIRES you to give them your full contact list before you proceed.
Please fix. These are minor changes.
WhatsApp focused (correctly) on distribution over several platforms.
That's why in 2013, BBM was released on ios and later android. but by then it was too late, they were losing a lot of marketshare.
until we added messaging nothing I did worked. once we added messaging it took off on its own.
And Q2: when you say "took off on its own" does it mean folks learned about WhatsApp only from word of mouth with no effort from the WhatsApp team?
Q3: what impact did charging for the app have on the company finances and growth rate?
2. yes, word of mouth only... but we helped people spread the word by putting "Tell A Friend" functionality into the app :)
3. it helped us pay for office space, salaries and server bills without eating much into VC or angel money we had in our bank account.
- build for multiple platforms. most of our competitors did iOS and Android only and called it a day.
- keep the app simple. most of our competitors complicated not only the sign up flow but also the in-app experience
- look native. our thinking was that hundreds of millions of people use native apps thousands times a day and if we use native look and feel in our app, it will feel comfortable and intuitive for our users.
- focus on speed, performance and reliability. it is easy to build an app that sends images quickly on 4G but you also have to work efficiently in the EDGE environments.
- localization. we translated into as many languages as we could as quickly as we could.
- support. for the longest time Brian and myself were the only two guys answering customer support emails.
- focus on organic growth as it makes your network stronger
there are probably a bunch of other things we focused early on that escape me at the moment...
In fact, till today, my dad doesn't subscribe for data. He uses WhatsApp on a PAYG basis which would be financial suicide with other apps or browsing the web.
For instance, Skype can eat 1mb+ just by launching it on Windows.
WhatsApp is fast and easy on resources. I know someone who still uses WhatsApp on blackberry bold!
Skype on the other hand takes forever to open and a few more to connect on a 1GB ram phone.
The only time skype beat WhatsApp on speed of launch was when it was baked into the bareboned SMS app on WP.
One area where WhatsApp stands heads above the rest for me is notification. It's timely, and doesnt get lost. Notification counts are accurate unlike skype which always displays (1) pending even if you have 10 new messages - even On desktop.
WhatsApp understands the market better than the rest who mistakenly believe that the rest of the world has similar high, reliable, cheap network speed/ fast devices.
It makes me wonder why they all collect usage, device info, network data... at all.
Do you feel that it helped to have started there? Do you feel at this point that you can build a successful company "where you are," given modern tools (AWS, etc.), or does it still help to do your time in SV first?
do you mind also sharing what the burn rate per MAU/DAU was around the acquisition?
thanks again!
