Of course, these screenshots are taken on a desktop with a respectable resolution, where the appeal of these changes for the viewer is less pronounced: there's some futzing around with the spacing, the default text size has slightly increased to no real benefit. There's more negative space on the desktop too, but the larger screen size offsets some of the losses. Dark mode is nice.
Overall, it feels like a bit of a wash, but, if they're gaining both a conforming design and a redone UI architecture, I can understand. I don't think it's a meaningful-enough improvement, but it's not an egregiously bad design either. In a few months, no one will remember what's different.
After you try features like fullbrowser mode, disabled autoplay, PIP mode when you scroll down to read comments, animated thumbnail preview on hover, detailed information below the thumbnail like resolution/like ratio and many more it's impossible to go back.
