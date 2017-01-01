Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Who is firing?
127 points by user7878 10 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 36 comments



Watching IBM still reporting forced retirement packages and layoffs https://www.facebook.com/alliancemember/?fref=ts

Trip Chowdhry blames the Valley “junk IPO parade” for the 9,000+ bay area layoffs so far this year.


I genuinely don't understand how IBM is able o recruit or retain either employees or clients at this point


NerdWallet Lays Off 40 > http://www.pymnts.com/business/2017/nerdwallet-lays-off-40-t...


Etsy: https://www.recode.net/2017/5/2/15522672/etsy-ceo-change-jos...


The Ladders. Customer service teams laid off recently, mass exodus since last year, various team leads and engineers laid off recently too. Money running out.


Has anyone ever used these threads to target existing workers at places that have just laid off?

If not, I'd think about it if I was a hiring manager.


A startup, let's say company A, I used to work at did something very similar. I told the CEO that I knew another startup was shutting down, let's call it company B.

Company A decided to something really smart: they organized an information session just for Company B engineers. I sent over the invite and 10+ engineers from Company B joined our after work event. We had free food and drink (important) and an overview of our company; our CEO asked our team to stay over afterwards to socialize and answer questions. They also had an open invite to any engineer to come onsite to interview the next week. We basically structured it like an on campus recruiting process. The event cost us maybe $300 and we ended up getting 4 of their engineers, all of whom who stayed for over 3 years.

Company A actually had huge issues, but that was the smartest thing I saw them do while there.


I did once. Didn't work out, but it was worth a shot.


Most of the good engineers are usually long gone. Before these layoffs happen, things tend to grind to a halt or move at a glacier pace internally.


I'm pretty sure you can buy the data from linkedin.


Erm... not really? For the pro account you don't get much other than the ability to message people whether they want to hear from you or not. Plus some more visibility into profiles, unlimited searching, etc. You don't get much more in terms of search fields.

--I haven't used Linkedin as a recruiter since the new UI update, so this may be different now.


iXsystems laid off the majority of the team that worked on FreeNAS 10 (Corral) and cancelled the project last month, the same day the CTO resigned.


Seriously. What went wrong? FreeNAS 10 looked awesome.

And on their blog they're boasting about growth: https://www.ixsystems.com/blog/ixsystems-sees-record-growth-...

EDIT: I see that they make a reddit ama to answer these questions: https://www.reddit.com/r/freenas/comments/65dmq7/hi_kris_bre...

This one in particular was interesting: https://www.reddit.com/r/freenas/comments/65dmq7/hi_kris_bre...


There were lots of reasons why Corral failed, including poor choices of technology (MontageJS, p9fs), unfortunate engineering decisions (tons of unmaintainable wheel-reinvention, tons of backward-compatibility breakage), and poor planning (eg. documentation and localization ignored from the beginning, constant design changes). Jordan (departed CTO) would seem to have fallen on his sword and left, and the remaining executives (including returning CTO [and founder] Matt Olander) made the ruthless but understandable decision to cut their losses. They're re-focusing on the existing stable project with the intention of bringing in the the coolest features of Corral incrementally rather than all at once. Kris Moore has a solid record with PC-BSD/TrueOS and has been managing FreeNAS 9.x for some time. Only time will tell if FreeNAS 11 will live up to what 10 could have been.

The growth refers to the enterprise version of the current (9.x) product line, which is legitimately growing. It's just that 2+ years of engineering effort on the successor was thrown out two weeks after that PR.


Matt and his team at iX rescued FreeNAS once, no doubt his leadership will prevail (with some blood and sweat).


That was under Josh Paetzel, who also left (unrelated to the Corral stuff). Most of that same team is still there, though.


Do you have a source?


CTO Resignation (note last day is 4/7): https://forums.freenas.org/index.php?threads/moving-on-from-...

Cancellation announcement (fluffed as "relegated to technology preview): https://forums.freenas.org/index.php?threads/important-annou...

Bug tracker, for illustration. It used to have more than a dozen developers on it: https://bugs.freenas.org/projects/freenas-10

Former developer tweet about layoffs (note date of tweet is 4/7): https://twitter.com/JoshuaRule/status/850460463720800256

And all over r/freenas. The total number laid off seems to be around eight of maybe twelve. One way to check that is to compare internet archive versions of the bug tracker and compare it to developers who no longer commit to any FreeNAS projects as of last month (edit: and who are not on the other FreeNAS bug tracker). The remainder are redirected back to 9.x (soon to be 11).


Damn, didn't know about that at all. :(


Groupon just did a round of layoffs in engineering across the US offices


Mostly in Chicago, a few in Bay area. They just let the remaining LivingSocial staff in Feb.


eHarmony walked over 25 people out yesterday


Not firing, but there's high turnover at Beam/Suitable.


Everyone should be firing.


I read this post as more "what companies are winding down in a way that might indicate that their teams need new jobs", but I might have misunderstood OP's meaning.


Yeah, that's what I want to know. Where are a few people who work well together looking for work?


It's sad that we are losing the monthly tag from dang. Also I tried making this a monthly thing but then one of my aliases got shadow banned. So we will probably have to organically submit each time.


Please don't add monthly tags to titles to make them look like official monthly threads.

This one isn't and I don't think it should be. Most discussions are best as one-offs and there isn't enough substance here.


I'd disagree for the following:

- It's useful when searching,

- doesn't make me think "official" so much as "recurrent" (and I realize I may be missing the expected connotations, but I'm just speaking from my perception as a many-year-HNer),

- and frankly, I DO think there is enough substance. It's a complement to the hiring threads that paint a more full picture on the state of our industry. Certainly no 300 post bonanzas like hiring, but I'd also add that large portions there are not necessarily substantive either.


I disagree as well. As the owner of a company who has had to lay people off in the past, I would love this thread to try to raise awareness of some talented people that are now on the market for new work.


The "Who is hiring?" posts are official threads? I always just assumed they were organic in nature.


They started out that way, but eventually we wrote software to post them. It's true the word 'official' is a bit heavy for HN.

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=9635551

https://news.ycombinator.com/newsfaq.html


Most discussions are best as one-offs and there isn't much substance in the Who's is Hiring threads either.

Maybe the team should think of a small UI change to distinguish official threads from non official ones instead of restricting a community from entering certain helpful meta data on a free form text field.


Please don't do special-purpose accounts here.


This is not a special purpose account. You can see that I've used it to comment on many threads.


Why don't you require real names while you're at it?




