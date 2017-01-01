Ask HN: Who is firing?

Trip Chowdhry blames the Valley “junk IPO parade” for the 9,000+ bay area layoffs so far this year.
Company A decided to something really smart: they organized an information session just for Company B engineers. I sent over the invite and 10+ engineers from Company B joined our after work event. We had free food and drink (important) and an overview of our company; our CEO asked our team to stay over afterwards to socialize and answer questions. They also had an open invite to any engineer to come onsite to interview the next week. We basically structured it like an on campus recruiting process. The event cost us maybe $300 and we ended up getting 4 of their engineers, all of whom who stayed for over 3 years.
Company A actually had huge issues, but that was the smartest thing I saw them do while there.
And on their blog they're boasting about growth:
https://www.ixsystems.com/blog/ixsystems-sees-record-growth-...
EDIT: I see that they make a reddit ama to answer these questions: https://www.reddit.com/r/freenas/comments/65dmq7/hi_kris_bre...
This one in particular was interesting: https://www.reddit.com/r/freenas/comments/65dmq7/hi_kris_bre...
The growth refers to the enterprise version of the current (9.x) product line, which is legitimately growing. It's just that 2+ years of engineering effort on the successor was thrown out two weeks after that PR.
Cancellation announcement (fluffed as "relegated to technology preview):
https://forums.freenas.org/index.php?threads/important-annou...
Bug tracker, for illustration. It used to have more than a dozen developers on it:
https://bugs.freenas.org/projects/freenas-10
Former developer tweet about layoffs (note date of tweet is 4/7):
https://twitter.com/JoshuaRule/status/850460463720800256
And all over r/freenas. The total number laid off seems to be around eight of maybe twelve. One way to check that is to compare internet archive versions of the bug tracker and compare it to developers who no longer commit to any FreeNAS projects as of last month (edit: and who are not on the other FreeNAS bug tracker). The remainder are redirected back to 9.x (soon to be 11).
This one isn't and I don't think it should be. Most discussions are best as one-offs and there isn't enough substance here.
- It's useful when searching,
- doesn't make me think "official" so much as "recurrent" (and I realize I may be missing the expected connotations, but I'm just speaking from my perception as a many-year-HNer),
- and frankly, I DO think there is enough substance. It's a complement to the hiring threads that paint a more full picture on the state of our industry. Certainly no 300 post bonanzas like hiring, but I'd also add that large portions there are not necessarily substantive either.
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=9635551
https://news.ycombinator.com/newsfaq.html
Maybe the team should think of a small UI change to distinguish official threads from non official ones instead of restricting a community from entering certain helpful meta data on a free form text field.
