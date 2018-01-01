If I want to watch professional sports I use my OTA antenna and I get ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox in beautiful HD. Between the big 4 networks and some others that broadcast sports, you can usually find something really good on any given weekend.
ESPN might add another game or two at peak times, but most of the time ESPN is playing sports hilights, lowlights, or gossip. If you really wanted to pay money to watch games, you might rather get regional sports networks: for instance, if you are a New Yorker you probably want to watch the Yankees or the Red Bulls and that would mean YES or MSG, not ESPN.
