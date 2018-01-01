Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
AWS is down
14 points by adrianthedev 10 months ago



https://status.aws.amazon.com/


We can't access our AWS EC2 instance which are located in the US from France or Germany. The instances are sitting behind Cloudflare.

The error message from Cloudflare is cf-error-522 :(


It appeared to mostly resolve itself after 15 minutes but we're still seeing reduced req/m

https://imgur.com/a/JAQ5B


It was cloudflare. https://www.cloudflarestatus.com/


Technically it was a global transit issue; CloudFlare just plays the role of global observer and is well positioned to spot these.


Is it? Cloudflare seems very slow, but ec2 looks ok


I get nothing on my end. Buckets, EC2. Not even https://aws.amazon.com/ or https://status.aws.amazon.com/. Also I see other 3rd party services not working.


I can't access aws.amazon.com so something is going on




