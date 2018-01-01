Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
AWS is down
14 points
by
adrianthedev
10 months ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
8 comments
adrianthedev
10 months ago
https://status.aws.amazon.com/
aclelland
10 months ago
We can't access our AWS EC2 instance which are located in the US from France or Germany. The instances are sitting behind Cloudflare.
The error message from Cloudflare is cf-error-522 :(
aclelland
10 months ago
It appeared to mostly resolve itself after 15 minutes but we're still seeing reduced req/m
https://imgur.com/a/JAQ5B
tobiaslins
10 months ago
It was cloudflare.
https://www.cloudflarestatus.com/
QuinnyPig
10 months ago
Technically it was a global transit issue; CloudFlare just plays the role of global observer and is well positioned to spot these.
shawabawa3
10 months ago
Is it? Cloudflare seems very slow, but ec2 looks ok
adrianthedev
10 months ago
I get nothing on my end. Buckets, EC2. Not even
https://aws.amazon.com/
or
https://status.aws.amazon.com/
. Also I see other 3rd party services not working.
micke021
10 months ago
I can't access aws.amazon.com so something is going on
Applications are open for YC Summer 2018
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
Legal
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: