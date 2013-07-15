Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
x64asm: C++ Library with in-memory assembler, parser, and linker (github.com)
89 points by tomcam 10 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 20 comments



How do W^X restrictions affect something like this? I assume there must be a way to work around it given the prolificacy of JITing VMs, but interested in the details. The last time I was fiddling with machine code in memory was before W^X was a thing.


Use mprotect to change the access protection flags on a page of memory. Assuming it is initially allocated as write but no execute (PROT_READ|PROT_WRITE), write your machine code to it, then change it to read-only and execute (PROT_READ|PROT_EXEC).

http://man7.org/linux/man-pages/man2/mprotect.2.html

mprotect is part of POSIX, so works on Linux, macOS, etc.

The Windows equivalent is VirtualProtect

https://msdn.microsoft.com/en-us/library/windows/desktop/aa3...


Annoyingly this doesn't apply on the most modern platforms... see windows phone/universal etc as well as mobile platforms, consoles and all sorts of embedded systems.

(ps I did a significant chunk of this for https://code.google.com/archive/p/fridgescript/ back when this made real sense, I'm not just making hot air... this is quite a mediocre result imo ... bedroom stuff from years ago..,)


There are AsApp variants on UWP, if you claim the JIT permission.


I've written a demonstration of this sort of thing in Ruby, where I scribble a cdecl function to memory and execute it, with the end goal being: invoke the cpuid instruction to get info about the processor.

http://www.cstrahan.com/posts/2013-07-15-pure-ruby-cpuid-via...


I must be very dense today - what exactly is this? I'm a tad confused...


Seems to be a slightly over-designed (amd64) assembler in the form of a library, plus some (in-library) tools that are slightly cool but nobody will use.


> tools that are slightly cool but nobody will use.

It seems like this project could be quite useful for learning, though.


fuuuuh, I could have used this 2.5 years ago when I was messing around with a JIT compiler for elementwise array operations. Started with a VM, wanted to move to x86 but gave up due to difficulty of codegen.


Why not use LLVM?


I have tried using LLVM as a JIT for Lua [0] (7 years ago), but found the codegen to be too slow [1] and use too much memory. It might have improved since then, but I really don't think it can compete with LuaJit's highly optimized tracing JIT.

Others [2] have also found LLVM to be unsuitable as a JIT.

0. https://github.com/Neopallium/llvm-lua

1. http://stackoverflow.com/questions/4077396/llvm-jit-speed-up...

2. http://stackoverflow.com/a/6833494/98107


I followed reference [2] and the highest voted answer (not the selected one) concludes:

> I think the results speak for themselves and demonstrate unequivocally that LLVM is perfectly suitable for JIT compilation.


I don't think that answer was there when I had first come across that question (back in 2010-2011).

That answer is about typed languages. The issue is with dealing with dynamic types. There is a lot more code generated for the JIT to compile.


Why not use DynASM, especially since you are using the Lua eco-system already?

https://luajit.org/dynasm.html


LLVM-lua was just an experiment. I wanted to see what kind of performance statically compiled Lua could achieve.

I didn't really need the JIT feature. But I did add support for it because Lua code can dynamically generate/load more Lua code.

I just found that the runtime overhead (memory and stack space) of LLVM was too high for my needs.


DynASM isn't that portable... not remotely even near LLVM


Is he trying to solve jit though? Maybe he is sick of native full compile times... e.g. He might be working on a jit :I


Have you had a look at the ORC JIT API?


I hadn't heard about that. I have been working on other projects, so haven't had the time to keep up with the developments in LLVM.

Thanks for the heads up.

The main issues I had with LLVM was the partly do to the memory usage. It can product very good machine code, but the time needed to JIT a block of code was sometimes longer then just running the it in the interpreter.

One of the features I like about Lua the most is the low resource overhead. LLVM was just too big for what I was looking for.

Usage LLVM to JIT/AOT compile Lua code was really just an experiment, something I wanted to try out.

I re-wrote [0] the llvm-lua project with a simple C code-gen backend for compiling Lua code to native code. Which is a bit more useful, since it is easier to cross-compile pure C code, then LLVM bitcode. A lot of the people that tried using llvm-lua wanted to cross-compile Lua code and embed it into an iOS application.

0. https://github.com/Neopallium/slua


x10^999 +1s




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: