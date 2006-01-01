And now I find that urea is a stabilizer, which increases the ignition temperature, and reduces the risk of accidental ignition.
> I have found that the above objects are accomplished when the black powder composition contains a stabilizing ingredient consisting of a solid organic basic compound. While the inclusion of such an ingredient is particularly desirable in black powders containing ammonium nitrate as a portion of the oxidizing material, I may include this stabilizer to advantage also in all types of black powders. Various compounds-may be used, with beneficial results, preferably from the class of solid aliphatic basic compounds, for example guanidine, dicyandiamide, urea, and the 5 like. Various aromatic basic compounds likewise may be employed, such as diphenylamine. Preferably I make use of urea for bringing about the desired results.
https://www.google.com/patents/US2030096
But that's a 1936 patent, so the Priest was either prescient or Corman was anachronistic.