Ulrich Bretscher's Black Powder Page (2006) (musketeer.ch)
3 comments



There's an accurate description of black powder production in Cormac McCarthy's The Blood Meridian. Done during a trek through the desert, so they used urine instead of water. I wonder if the urea helps. Anyway, when I was a kid, I had an old recipe book. I used gum Arabic as a binder.


It's certainly possible the urea helps. I know that Cody from Cody's Lab used urine to get nitrates when he made black powder. He did, however, let the urine sit, to allow bacteria to break it down.


The Priest purified potassium nitrate from bat guano.

And now I find that urea is a stabilizer, which increases the ignition temperature, and reduces the risk of accidental ignition.

> I have found that the above objects are accomplished when the black powder composition contains a stabilizing ingredient consisting of a solid organic basic compound. While the inclusion of such an ingredient is particularly desirable in black powders containing ammonium nitrate as a portion of the oxidizing material, I may include this stabilizer to advantage also in all types of black powders. Various compounds-may be used, with beneficial results, preferably from the class of solid aliphatic basic compounds, for example guanidine, dicyandiamide, urea, and the 5 like. Various aromatic basic compounds likewise may be employed, such as diphenylamine. Preferably I make use of urea for bringing about the desired results.

https://www.google.com/patents/US2030096

But that's a 1936 patent, so the Priest was either prescient or Corman was anachronistic.




