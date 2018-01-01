Hacker News
Have You Considered the Alternative?
homebrewserver.club
5 points
by
flevo
10 months ago
1 comment
rra
10 months ago
This article provides a discussion of the incentive models of different chat systems (WhatsApp / Facebook, Signal, XMPP). It also compares centralized and federated approaches, their threat model and how future-proof they are.
Search: