Ask HN: How do you measure traction?
Besides Google Analytics, what tools do you use to measure stuff like DAU, LTV and Growth rate?
siquick
10 months ago
Mixpanel for tracking user actions and cohort analysis (useful for retention).
Hotjar for on-site surveys for NPS.
max_
10 months ago
Thanx!
