Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: How do you measure traction?
4 points by max_ 10 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 2 comments
Besides Google Analytics, what tools do you use to measure stuff like DAU, LTV and Growth rate?



Mixpanel for tracking user actions and cohort analysis (useful for retention).

Hotjar for on-site surveys for NPS.


Thanx!




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: