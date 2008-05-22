And it really sucks that being a full time programmer isn't remotely sufficient experience for any kind of technical job interview. I'd be laughed out of the office if I suggested we write BST algorithms on whiteboards.
I can sympathize, but I suggest long term you figure out a way to get over this sentiment. If you plan to work in the industry for any length of time you absolutely must study to stay employable.
With few exceptions almost every segment of the industry changes how it does things about every six years. What you do now will be pretty out of date in mid 2020. I've been working as a programmer since the late 80s. If I step back in six year increments and look at the technologies I was using, here's what I get:
2011: Python, Django, MySQL, Jquery, Mercurial (not Git).
2005: PHP, CakePHP, MySQL.
1999: AIX, PowerBuiler, VB6, FoxPro, Access
1993: DBase 3, 8 bit embedded systems (68HC11)
At every stage of my career people I've known said there was no need to go learn new stuff. What they're doing will always be in demand. I'm talking about people doing things like ANSI 77 COBOL, RPG/3, and system 36 assembler. They were probably right, I'm guessing there's some orgs out there still using that stuff. But the options get smaller every year.
If you want to have your pick of the best opportunities available and be in control of your own destiny, and want to work in the industry more than 5 years, you're going to have to train yourself.
It'll help if you figure out a way to enjoy the experience and have fun with it.
IMO all but the most serious of side projects tend to not build enough experience to pass an interview for Technology XYZ anyways so unless a company is willing to deal with a newbie, and many are, it doesn't matter that much.
Unless you like to be immersed in that world 24/7, something has got to give.
Recent example I can think of was using GLPK to implement a dynamic allocation strategy for some spot instances for a pool of heterogeneous servers. I did not implement my own solver for the integer linear constraints but just knowing that allocation problems can be expressed as integer linear programs helped me tackle the problem in a way that others did not think of.
So I don't really buy the argument that knowing merge sort is useless knowledge because you never get to implement it. The value goes beyond just knowing the implementation. Same goes for other kinds of fundamental and timeless concepts and results.
When in doubt just remember this Feynman quote
“Right. I don’t believe in the idea that there are a few peculiar people capable of understanding math, and the rest of the world is normal. Math is a human discovery, and it’s no more complicated than humans can understand. I had a calculus book once that said, ‘What one fool can do, another can.’ What we’ve been able to work out about nature may look abstract and threatening to someone who hasn’t studied it, but it was fools who did it, and in the next generation, all the fools will understand it. There’s a tendency to pomposity in all this, to make it deep and profound.”
– Richard Feynman, Omni 1979
There's a heavy bias towards the belief that CS, as it is currently taught, provides the "fundamentals" of software development and design. It does not, at least not as completely as the common belief seems to be. This can be reinforced by the current state of our interview processes. One has to re-prove one's understanding of such fundamental concepts, when the degree should, in theory, be enough, as it is in many other professions.
Conversely, a failure to understand fundamental CS concepts (invert a binary tree) doesn't preclude someone from being a successful software engineer (create homebrew).
I won't name names, but at least one large tech company in the bay actually runs evening classes for people interviewing (classes that are run by somebody very well known in the interview prep field: these aren't cheap sessions run by somebody internal).
When I found this out I could only laugh: I assume the HR department looked at the number of people flaming out of the interviews and thought "what could we do about this?"...and rather than treating the symptom (changing the way that they interview) they treated the problem instead (even more prep).
The company is Google and the interview prep person is Gayle from cracking the code interview.
Maybe if you are a college grad with 0 real life experience then maybe interview prep is necessary... don't know. I could be biased though. The last place I interviewed at they knew who I was, something about my software, and some of my online controversies before I even walked in the door.
The best preparation for interviewing at large companies is having a second part-time job somewhere in management. I held my first management position in a part-time job at age 24 and was once a director. I have never held a management position in the primary full-time career, which is a weird inverse of power-distance in some work meetings. Being a parent is also good experience for dealing with people.
What they need to provide education on isn't dominating the interview process... but drilling down on the proper information necessary for new candidate retention.
I have worked at places that are awesome and really work hard to ensure you are happy and constantly engaged in the work. I have also worked at places that completely suck full of benchwarmers with a million layers of abstractions so that code monkeys can feel a bit more confident. It is helpful to know if you are going to be miserable in the organization.
The candidate really does share some of the burden of figuring out if they will be a good fit for the organization, but this is often really hard to interrogate out of the interviewers even for experienced people.
Yes, this is bias. Most candidates aren't being hunted by employers. It's the other way around.
It's quite the opposite of "simple." It's a soul-crushing experience of being denied at every interview because you can't think out loud or do whiteboard coding and don't have a social media portfolio presence to fall back on. The only simple part is how simple it is to reject a candidate based on the personal prejudices of just one of the five different interviewers you have to meet with.
I call this the talent gap. When you are a newb or completely lack either experience or confidence in your skills life is harder. You have massively increased competition for lower paying jobs filled with more menial tasks. I have been there too. If a candidate doesn't want to be there they will invest in themselves outside the office. I spent as much time as I could writing open source software and language parsers while on military deployments.
Most developers I know are frequently hounded by recruiters because the demand for senior developers is stupid ridiculous.
Maybe in your bubble. My experience is that very few recruiters are hounding me, because most of them don't know I exist. I don't live or work in a tech hub, I don't work for a famous company, and I haven't published anything. I don't think that's a particularly unusual position to be in.
It's absolutely nothing to do with talent or experience, though.
Yes, but the next step is actually interviewing at companies.
It's obviously the best strategy to coax an employer into being interested in you, rather than the other way around. But most employers typically have an interview funnel, which I think is what people are talking about here. It sounds like you're referring to an employer actively seeking out a specific candidate that they're interested in. While that does happen, it's probably not the typical interview experience.
Just be honest (immediately so), be humble, and have confidence that you will do your very best. What ever happens after that you don't really control. It is okay to be nervous, but keep it in context. Nobody is shooting at you. You aren't drowning. Your housing isn't burning down. It is just a conversation.
That might be an unfair characterization. But only just.
But really, if someone can describe the detailed psuedocode for an algorithm and explain its runtime characteristics, are you going to make them write out what they have just said?
Personally, I think the talking is a lot more valuable than the whiteboard. I rarely have to hand-write complete algorithm on a whiteboard, but I regularly need to communicate technical ideas accurately and succinctly. That's what I'm really trying to demonstrate anyways: of course I can code, but I can also organize my thoughts well and communicate them clearly to others.
Honestly, in my experience, most application problems can be reasonably talked through without writing any code.
I share your experience that most problems can be reasonably talked through without writing code, but most people here are talking about a specific kind of interview that does not work that way.
That would be a nice improvement as a first filter, IMO, but this isn't always the case. For Google, for instance, the very first step might be a 45-minute phone conversation with a bored engineer who just wants you to code up whatever tree-based structure and methods tickle their fancy. They might not even tell you what team they work on, or what they do. They have a script, and they run it from memory, and your experience and past accomplishments are out the window.
Now I know there are a lot of weak and timid personalities in the world of development, but once you put that blood into the water usually it doesn't take the sharks long to swarm on it. I have never walked away from an interview feeling dejected for asking the interviewer reasonable questions or attempting to qualify their assertions.
My reaction was the same as yours.
In addition how do you deal with resource mapping and best fit during allocation?
I think the multi-level allocation model works better than anything anyone else has suggested.
There's "need" and there's "need". The person without the solid computer science background may very well be able to solve all the problems at hand, but the person with the solid CS background is far more likely to come up with the fast elegant solution that doesn't fall over in obscure corner cases.
To use a concrete example for early in my career; I spent days and days trying to solve a problem by building a bigger and bigger pile regexps and if-else statements. Then my project manager (who had a PhD in CS) came along a just wrote a custom parser that solved the whole thing.
I know the plural of anecdote is not data, but I'd say that the typical PhD that I have interviewed has generally poorer useful coding skills than the person from a similar background who stopped at a masters or even BS and then wrote a lot of high quality code during the time the PhD was doing a whole bunch of theoretical work.
>To use a concrete example for early in my career; I spent days and days trying to solve a problem by building a bigger and bigger pile regexps and if-else statements. Then my project manager (who had a PhD in CS) came along a just wrote a custom parser that solved the whole thing.
It's MUCH easier to come along after someone has already spent days exploring the problem and can demonstrate the dead ends, then say "oh, you need a custom parser" than to start at the beginning and do the same thing. USUALLY writing a custom parser is overkill and it takes a decent amount of digging into a system to know when it's not. If you start out writing one every time something looks like it can be solved by an "if" statement, you'd never get anything useful built.
This can go both ways, though. Sometimes the fast elegant solution is too elegant for the nasty corner cases and a much bigger, uglier, but ultimately straightforward procedural block of crap is better.
The examples I've seen are from established businesses that occasionally slipped up in refactoring out hacks that were introduced to support deadline-driven requirements. A year or two later, that hack is powering the reporting for a huge portion of the traffic, and you have to be able to balance between (a) writing maintainable code that supports the hack for the short term and (b) working with the rest of the business to clean up the requirements so you can improve the system for the long term.
(b) is a skill that most interview processes I've seen completely ignore. And (a) often is downplayed (as "simple" or "easy") compared to more clever tricks - but knowing how to do the clever tricks might turn into a temptation to use them more than you should.
Maybe you aren't near water or writing performance-sensitive code 95% of the time, but the 5% of the time you're in over your head, being able to implement (or identify when to use) basic algorithms will save you a whole lot of time, money, and headache.
However, I strongly disagree with your statement!
I work on distributed systems day in and day out, and more and more I find that I'm using or building distributed data structures analogous to BST, HashTable, etc.
Not knowing the foundations of my field in and out would be a mistake!
Disclaimer: Never worked in financial tech, I have thought about this problem for 5 mins. This is unlikely to be an optimal solution to keeping a sorted set of distributed data. I'm just trying to show how basic knowledge of data structures helps in the field of distributed systems.
Lets say you need to keep a sorted set of sooooo much data that you cannot keep it all on one machine. I would imagine all financial services firms have some custom datastore which has "potential buy orders" and need to keep them all sorted by profitability to efficiently search/insert/remove from that datastore.
In such a situation, my instincts would be to create a distributed, redundant Heap. Now, how do you build a distributed, redundant Heap, without understanding how a Heap works? How do you even know what to look for if you don't know what a Heap is?
Now, lets say you've built it such that each node in your distributed network acted like a node in a Heap, and the left "pointer"(i.e. url to other computer) meant "less than" and the right "pointer" meant "greater than". Now you have this data store in production and all of a sudden you realize performance worsens over time... "WHY is this happening? Is there some memory leak?". You investigate and realize that all of your data isn't being distributed evenly! "Do I need to like.. shuffle the data around? How do I get it so that the data is evenly distributes?"
At this point if you do not know what a red-black tree is, what do you even google look for? Lets say you dig around for a while and find out about re-balancing trees. Now you have to implement it, and eventually you figure out that one of the best ways is to color your nodes. When a future colleague/manager asks, "What is this system, please describe it to me?" wouldn't it be nice to just say "Oh visualize it kinda like a distributed red-black tree. It holds XXX data, and ensures that it is always sorted and re-balanced for optimal performance."
With dozens of database stacks to choose from, many companies won't have anybody actively and regularly working in the database's code, nor in the OS kernel code either.
If, then, an individual can successfully contribute to the company without ever hearing of a red-black tree, what's the value in testing for it, past "this is how we've always done it"?
(How long it would take someone who doesn't know CS lingo to string together "tree" and "balance" and plug that into Google, I don't know, but I suspect it's not impossible to find.)
You've misunderstood me. I'm literally talking about building a distributed B-Tree or Heap. As in, a Heap which cannot fit in memory or storage of any one node.
Think: S3/DynamoDB is a distributed, highly available HashTable; _____ is a distributed, highly available Heap.
Just because those topics show up infrequently doesn't mean that no one's using them. Plenty of companies outside of Google, etc. are doing complicated things that require a solid CS background.
But it gives you a great opportunity if you're a less well known company without the same name recognition. If your process is the same as Google's, you'll have candidates picking between the resume stamp that is a stint at Google and your offer. If your process is intentionally somewhat different than Google's, but tailored to your own immediate needs, you'll have a wider pool.
In my personal experience, I've rarely had problems hiring qualified candidates, and my employer doesn't pay particularly well, and isn't located in a particularly large market. A company like Google who does pay very generously needs to narrow the funnel just to get the pool down to an actionable number.
1. You didn't make enough progress on the problem.
The interviewer didn't properly explain the scope of the problem.
2. You were too slow and didn't get through all of the problems.
Again, a scoping issue on the interviewer's part. When I interview, I have one _single_ problem that I pose. I interview largely for embedded security folks, so I write this on the board:
void func(char* arg) {
char buf[128];
strcpy(buf, arg);
}
And I will ask them to explain what's wrong with it. Most people can answer that question fairly easily. With this simple problem on the table I now have a base to start more questions from:
- How would you fix this problem?
- In a large codebase, how would you find this problem?
- What's really happening here on a machine level?
- What sort of system-level mitigations can I implement?
These are all branches I can take, and once I feel like the interviewee is out of his depth in any one of them I jump back up. I'm trying to assess the skill-level of the person, not whether they meet some minimum bar (though I can do this afterwards, of course).
3. Your solution is complicated.
There's a little bit of shared blame here. The playing-field isn't level in an interview as the interviewee is naturally going to be nervous. You as an interviewer can help level it a little by giving some broad strokes help. "That solution looks like it might end up a little complicated. Do you think there's a better one?". I have given no technical guidance, but have given the interviewee a chance to step back and think.
4. You didn't communicate well enough with the interviewer
Everyone works differently. When I'm solving a problem, I like being alone in my head to focus. Some people more naturally are drawn towards collaborative problem solving. An interviewer that doesn't recognize this is a poor interviewer.
You as the interviewer can solve the problem by occasionally asking "So, what direction are you thinking?" or "Can you write me out on the whiteboard where you're going?".
5. You ignored the interviewer's feedback
Yeah, ok, that one is on you.
I'd much rather solve this one - and talk about maintaining legacy systems, than any of the other interviews I've done.
I found that I really like the "pick one problem/question and go deep and/or wide" approach. The above example I can go anywhere from compilers (Q: "What's the smallest function a compiler could legally output given this code?" (I love this one :P)) to C (Q: "How is 'buf' allocated?") to static analysis (Q: "How would I statically find all instances of this pattern?") to exploits (Q: "How would I exploit this vulnerability?") to mitigations (Q: "Given a stack overflow, what can I do to make it harder to exploit for the attacker?"), etc. etc. etc.
It's a young field, there will be more and more people who code into their 70's and 80's as the first batch of gen-X matures.
As a counter anecdote, I had someone tell me they did an interview loop where the guy interviewing had social anxiety problems so he would talk to a hand puppet instead of the interviewer. He got all the technical questions correct and was hired, apparently, so there's that.
There is a lot more nuance to tech job interviewing (including luck that you got a good interviewer/interviewer was not in a bad mood), despite the changing landscape which emphasizes trick coding.
This makes sense if you're still in college and learning but if you're already a professional you should not be studying. If you get asked pointless CS questions in an interview walk out. That is a terrible way of finding good employees. Employers should be asking questions relevant to the position.
However, what meaningful questions will cover are advanced architectural problems, particular inner workings of a tool/framework, how to squeeze in the last few drops of optimization etc. Conversation should flow without any major breaks and the most experienced engineers will talk about edge cases of edge cases, thus continuing the conversation themselves. You can discuss different types of architectural patterns, ins and outs of each one and how it can be applied to a particular problem.
You should not waste the engineers time on textbook questions if you value yourself or the interviewee, and as the parent comment stated - the engineer should walk out if they start asking "basic" questions. Someone that worked in the industry for 10-15 years should not be bothered with them.
I've interviewed for developer positions in Pennsylvania, with companies ranging from well-known Fortune 500s to local shops. Not one of them had a whiteboard, asked me to write code, or asked me to develop an algorithm or solve a puzzle.
The interviews were largely the same as those I've heard about for most other jobs: you go over your resume, talk about what you did at past jobs, answer cliche questions like "how do you handle disagreement" or "where do you see yourself in 5 years", talk about the position they're hiring for and their culture, and maybe about compensation.
So maybe it's more accurate to say something like "tech companies (primarily the big ones in Silicon Valley) in the handful of high-tech startup hubs in the world pretty much all conduct interviews this way".
I don't think it's ridiculous. After all, different teams may have different hiring bars and specific skills you have to be proficient on.
Some teams can have harder interviews than others. I can confirm that first hand.
But I find that concept silly since since whole point of interview is to find how good you are as a developer. Not how good you are at interviewing.
Adaptability / self-teachability / willingness to jump through hoops
It's not so much about marginalizing a job as much as an examination of the value of education from a good school.
Either education isn't valuable anymore or companies suck at allocating bright minds. You choose!
This candidate is probably going to frustrate themselves to death. Tech industry is not at all great for engineers these days.
Here's some food for you to chew: https://sites.google.com/site/thefaceofamazon/home
Plenty of jobs outside the 'Tech' industry bringing stuff into other companies, it's not as 'glamorous' but it pays the bills and you get through the door a lot easier.
I'm from the UK and consciously stay out of the local start up scene because I think the culture was/is toxic and have for a long time but there are solid and interesting programming jobs out in the wider world.
It's the same in India and China as well. Too much competition for fewer and fewer resources, chasing money is the norm...until suddenly they're in a hospital death bed, trying to get out of medical debt.
In fact I think that often scoring 100% on the technical has hurt me because they believed my ability outscopes the role they're hiring for. (though they won't hire me for a senior role because I'm too young, eurgh.)
EDIT: In fact I think the best correlated factor has been applying for jobs where I'm apparently not qualified enough, the companies that decide to interview me anyway are:
- Willing to assess me not $YEAR - $GRADUATED
- Struggling for candidates
Source: Have been involved in hiring at giant software corp
Don't use any metric other than performance to judge people. You will find many surprises in the world, and smart people who have many unique stories to tell.
I moved to the Toronto office not long after I joined, and that office existed for similar reasons. Lots of talent, but generally low wages in the city. Made recruiting easy- they went from 25 people five years ago to 500+ today.
The reason this article is interesting is entirely because author is actually CS student and that too from Stanford. Most CS majors anywhere in the world have to take algorithms classes and even more advanced compiler design, distributed computing, parallel programming, graph theory etc (for example, Stanford has CS161). Its hard to imagine CS student who hadn't had Introduction to Algorithms as textbook and did not had to do at least few assignments from that book.
So given all that, I'm wondering how author got through those classes because those classes are usually much more demanding than tech interviews and questions are more harder (try yourself doing CS161 final exam [1]). While CTCI does have lot of material that is not covered in typical CS classes, I would think pretty much all fundamentals such as permutations and basics like checking correctness of recursive algorithms or runtime complexity etc is very well covered. In fact I would argue that anyone heavily relying on CTCI as only source would be much weaker on these fundamentals and a competent interviewer would be easily able to identify them.
[1] http://web.stanford.edu/class/cs161/final-autumn16.pdf
Eventually I got a programming job doing data science at a startup in "emergency hire mode". Didn't have to whiteboard, was hired on reputation and friend network alone. They even forgot to ask me to send a link to my GitHub. Most of my day to day in the first few weeks has been literally "debugging shellscript".
So, to the extent that smart people want to work with other smart people, rather than just anyone who can get the job done, they introduce a completely arbitrary bar that is hard to clear in addition to all the normal job requirements. This leads to lots of people being overqualified for their jobs.
I have no explanation for smaller companies doing this, except to ape the big guys.
That's the sad thing really. What works for the big companies don't necessarily work for the small ones.
Big companies can afford a lot of false negatives.
The problem is when the random nothing-but-CRUD companies/startups think they need google-caliber engineers.
"A. On the hiring side, we found that brainteasers are a complete waste of time. How many golf balls can you fit into an airplane? How many gas stations in Manhattan? A complete waste of time. They don’t predict anything. They serve primarily to make the interviewer feel smart."
http://www.nytimes.com/2013/06/20/business/in-head-hunting-b...
No one asks historical foundations of arithmetics during basic math exam. You don't need to know how to multiply roman number.
Does that mean second course, or second class? Because second class would be pretty intense. Although second course is pretty intense too.
It's hard for first years, but the prof is really good though
And it really sucks that being a full time programmer isn't remotely sufficient experience for any kind of technical job interview. I'd be laughed out of the office if I suggested we write BST algorithms on whiteboards.