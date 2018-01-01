They even wrote "We will make the code to reproduce these results publicly available". That should be the norm. Kudos.
I'm excited about this trend, it makes it easier for everyday software engineers to tinker around with cutting edge tools.
I think of innovation as a pipeline starting from scientific insights, to engineering advances, to improvements in the consumer experience. If research communities continue to borrow more ideas from open source culture, it could really improve the speed of that pipeline.
Yes it must be the norm, but if the code isn't available at peer review time, chances are nonzero it's never going to be.
Clearly there is lots of room for improvement here, both in neural net architectures, measurement technology, and preprocessing. One technique the authors didn't explore is source localization [1], which typically requires much higher density (somewhere on the order of 128-256 active electrodes), but offers much higher spatial resolution (up to ~5mm isotropic). Given that most of the EEG datasets are recorded on less than 32 channels, I wonder how much more signal can be detected from such low resolution methods, or if we're approaching the theoretical maximum channel capacity of 32 scalp electrodes.
It's like Feynman's analogy of measuring the height of corks in a swimming pool to determine the physics of an object that hit its surface. The more corks you have, the more information about the source (location, velocity, trajectory, geometry) you can reconstruct.
[1]: http://www.scholarpedia.org/article/Source_localization#Elec...
I am interested in EEG and fNIRs, but there are drawbacks. Naively, people will try and study this data without first doing a necessary back-of-the-napkin.
EEG and fNIRs have hard physical limitations. EEG is limited to pick up only large-scale EM field activity, where the higher resolution perturbations and effects are averaged out. This is because of an increased measurement distance and noise that is acquired through the skull and other intermediary tissue. This is unacceptable since the current scientific consensus is high frequency phase and activity is fairly important for information coding.
On the bright side, a lot of information might also be encoded in larger scale synchronized oscillation that happens in the brain (the stuff that EEG picks up on). This space is obviously lower in dimension.
The only work-around for this hard information limit is to explore invasive BCI technology (e.g. tetrodes connected to your neurons).
Relatively speaking, this isn't difficult for scientific laboratory research because:
1. We don't care about invasive surgery on rats.
2. We don't care how comfortable rats are.
3. We don't care how mobile rats are.
Generally, EEG's benefit is that it's cheaper (either in terms of data collection or for showing your method has the potential to be commoditized).
