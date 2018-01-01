That's not true for all logic puzzles -- many Nikoli-style puzzles can be clever when designed by humans but are tedious when designed by computers.
I think "Untangle" is the game I've put the most time into, though other favorites include "Map" and "Flood".
Same. It's extremely relaxing, and you just can't stop.
I haven't checked, but it should also be available on F-Droid.
Simon Tatham has been mentioned a few times on HN before.
It honestly is the perfect "portable" game to kill 15m here or there. I've been playing it for over 8 years now and I still keep cycling through. And the controls on phones are pretty well made too.
I love almost all the games in the pack. That feeling you get when you solve your very first Sudoku, and then the next 10 when you slowly discovery new "strategies"? Well you can have that feeling many many times over with this! That's how I introduce this to people.
It's definitely because they are both fun & simple?
Smart phones these days may be more capable, but great graphics don't make a great game.
I have no affiliation with them, I've just been a happy subscriber for a long time.
Mine is Loopy, especially the Great Dodecagonal variant.
There are some high-level reasoning rules you can use to solve Slant puzzles more quickly. For instance, if you have two 1s orthogonally adjacent, the slants on the opposite faces must not touch the 1s:
/ ? \
1 1
\ ? /
\ ? /
3 3
/ ? \
For a more mix between a normal game and puzzle game (like the original Portal game was) I can recommend Snakebird. https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.NoumenonGa...
Very few downloads. Maybe it's the crappy graphics.
I am always wondering why some puzzle games get popular (Sudoku, 2048) whereas others don't .
* - see if we can do anything to one-button-ise the multi-button
* dependent puzzle UIs:
* - Pattern is a _little_ unwieldy but not too bad (since
* generally you never need the middle button unless you've
* made a mistake, so it's just click versus command-click).
edit: "Fillings" and "Rectangles" are also super addictive for me.
Love the collection!
