* Security fix: the Windows PuTTY binaries should no longer be vulnerable to hijacking by specially named DLLs in the same directory, even the names we missed when we thought we'd fixed this in 0.68. See vuln-indirect-dll-hijack-2.
* Windows PuTTY should work with MIT Kerberos again, after our DLL hijacking defences broke it.
* Jump lists should now appear again on the PuTTY shortcut in the Windows Start Menu.
* You can now explicitly configure SSH terminal mode settings not to be sent to the server, if your server objects to them.
I think that's because the Bitvise SSH client wasn't freely available until last year[1], whereas PuTTY has been freely available since the dot-com days[2]. Absolutely nothing wrong with this, but the 15+ year lead as a freely available client is probably the main contributing factor for PuTTY's dominance on Windows. Habits are hard to change sometimes.
On a related note, it's surprisingly hard to find a Windows SFTP server that supports modern ciphers when I looked recently.
I love open-source software's simple websites, dorky logos, and straightforward --- even self-deprecating --- self-descriptions. And I'm someone whose background is in graphic design, communication, etc.
It's just a refreshing contrast to the bloat and bluster of corporate projects. I would trust most open-source projects' version 0.69 over most commercial software's version 6.9.
