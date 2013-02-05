If you read the 87-question RSF survey, you'll see that it's pretty unlikely that the US will ever break into the top "Good" bracket, despite the fact that we don't have state control of the media (some "Good" countries, including Belgium, actually license journalists), the fact that we lead the world in the education of journalists (I'm not making a big deal about that --- the questionnaire does), and the fact that virtually everyone who wants to function as an online journalist has adequate internet access; the questionnaire is also full of subjective questions that have more to do with assessments by journalists of the culture. So regardless of the status of our laws, the fact that journalists fear cultural reputational damage for challenging power, for instance, is going to weight the US down.
Expect the score to drop precipitously next year, by the way: the questionnaire directly asks, in multiple questions, whether the government attempts to discredit the media.
I think the Trump administration is a travesty and that their treatment of the press is actually a significant indicator of how much of a travesty it is. But it's frustrating that the hallmark of a truly free press is its ability to continue functioning despite brickbats thrown from the administration. Our free press will be challenged in the next few years as it hasn't been challenged for many decades prior, and I expect our system will persevere. Despite that fact, our RSF score will drop as a result of us weathering those challenges.
So, I'm not a fan of the RSF methodology or really of any of these indices. But if you look at the underlying data I think you'll see that "ranked #43" isn't as interesting as it sounds.
For more on this topic, Google "Popehat whale sushi".
By a similar ratio Brown would have got less than the 5 years he got with a plea deal.
If so, why did he take a plea deal and lose his day in court ? Was it just bad advice ?
[edit]Was Brown prosecuted : because of the severity of his crime; because he was easier to catch; or because he was embarrassing the powerful ?[/edit]
[edited]Whatever one's opinion of Brown, he certainly is a journalist and the Intercept is right to draw attention to his censoring and investigate if it is politically motivated or simply the result of a miscommunication about the forms he was given.[/edit]
What I do know is that it's not 100 years, and that The Intercept isn't actually informing you of anything when they claim it is. You're no closer to understanding the severity of the charges he was facing after reading this article.
The parent comment was completely rewritten after I responded to it. I have no idea what the answer to whatever the current version of the question they're trying to ask is.
It certainly puts a different light on things that he took a plea for 5 years instead of fighting it and risking 10, [edit] rather than 100.[/edit]
I will contact the journalist with Popehat's work.
It sure feels fucking crazy to think the US has political prisoners in its own jails now.
Equally, from the bugging of Martin Luther King to the Committee on Unamerican Activities, it is inarguable that the government does sometimes take direct action against those whose views it regards as dangerous.
But really, if you consider that "politics" is the art of directing policy, and policy is just another word for legislation, technically all prisoners are "political" prisoners.
