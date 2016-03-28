It seems that the ability to think about thinking and having an outside view of yourself is the big difference between sanity and insanity.
The sane man knows himself to be a fool while the insane man believes himself to be sane.
It can be a bit tricky, because for some people the voice is as real as an actual person standing behind you and talking would be, except there's no one there.
That provides an extra level of challenge to ignore.
I'm reading Julian Jayne's "The Origin of Consciousness in the Breakdown of the Bicameral Mind" at the moment and was glad I had started to read it before reading this article as there were some fascinating jumping off points in both directions.
If you haven't read it yet, I recommend the book more for his personal narrative (the one that the article hones in on) than for the rehashing of Mendel or the Watson/Crick/Rosalind Franklin story, and in some ways it feels like a bit of a Frankenstein's monster a result of stitching together so many different stories. But he really is a beautiful writer. I'm starting to think of him as the successor to Oliver Sacks (RIP).
