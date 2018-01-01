Maybe it's more like "Ruby makes it easy to communicate ideas, but hard to analyze them".
I solved this problem by using an IDE that has build-in code introspection (RubyMine), and by using tools like the Pry debugger.
Once I figured that out, the whole world of Ruby just opened up in front of me. Any time I am curious about what a method does, I just command-click it and RubyMine jumps to the original source code with documentation in the comments above it.
You can also use the method(:method_name).source_location technique with pry debugger.
But even those tricks won't get through a forest of black magic caused by an author's use of method_missing. That will require you to do some digging. Once you know how method_missing works, though, it's not too difficult.
Nowadays, good Ruby coders avoid using method_missing if at all possible.