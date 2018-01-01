It would be nice if a universal 'model+dataset+weights' sharing service would spring into being.
I've asked for this multiple times and yet every time someone comes out of the woodwork saying it's been done or that nobody would use it.
People usually link to the Caffe model zoos or something like this (potentially unsafe according to Chrome) https://www.gradientzoo.com/
I second your call for more publishing of trained models as well as source code and applaud the OP for doing so.
Great post.
[1] "Use" being defined as having short spoken phrases[2] trigger my scripts.
[2] I'm willing to accept significant restrictions on the nature of these phrases, such as intentionally making them sound very different.
https://github.com/mozilla/DeepSpeech
https://github.com/pannous/tensorflow-speech-recognition
https://github.com/buriburisuri/speech-to-text-wavenet