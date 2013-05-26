If you're consuming smoothies which use the entire fruit/veggie that you'd normally eat, and you're not adding sweeteners, and you don't have any health issues that might be related to excess calories in your diet, then no need to attack the article, it's not addressing you.
But even then, note that the article still makes the point that people tend to over-consume when drinking their calories as opposed to chewing them.
As an example of one of my smoothies that I make at home that I don't think this article would take issue with: 100g frozen blueberries, 1 medium (126g) banana, 14g raw almonds, 100g spinach, 14g whey protein powder, 6g unsweetened cocoa powder, 10g fish oil, water. This is about 440 calories (18g fat, 56g carbs, 22g protein) according to My Fitness Pal.
You probably already know this, but others reading may not:
Almonds have a glycemic index of zero.
They are a great addition to a fruit smoothie since, in addition to the fiber of the whole fruit, you knock down the (already low) glycemic index of the entire (liquid) meal.
I wonder if you've considered almond butter ? Most almond butters on store shelves contain sugar, which would disqualify them, but many grocery stores (including whole foods) allow you to grind your own in-store ... I find it much more convenient to add almond butter to smoothies rather than almonds themselves ...
Do you have a reputable source for this? Almonds contain carbohydrate, so surely they have some effect of blood glucose?
Because glucose is a sugar, you seem to be confusing it with fructose (another sugar, 5-carbon vs 6-carbon). The glycaemic index specifically looks at one specific sugar -> glucose. Sugars aren't intrinsically bad, but often times they are removed from their origins which contain other constituents that help our bodies digest them (all sugar, no pulp).
http://www.vitalhealthzone.com/nutrition/nutrition-questions...
I make my smoothies in a Vitamix. It has no trouble with the raw almonds or anything else I put in it. Aside: for a long time I didn't want to buy a Vitamix because of its cost and size. We started with a Magic Bullet which I found nothing but frustrating. It was constantly leaking. Eventually I gave it away and bought the Vitamix S30. It is a superior product, and it's a joy to use something which is both well designed and well built.
As a mid-20s western guy I hate the flavour, and it's not something I've ever seen young people eat. But older folks seem to love them. Maybe it's a rite of passage when growing up that eventually you come to like olives :)
b) just because you are consuming both the juice and the fiber still, does not make them equivalent, the post-consumption breakdown of fiber acts as a time release while pre-consumption fiber breakdown acts as a sugar dose.
The "I juice it myself so its healthy", mentality is easy to get carried away with, Cannot resist the bluecumber.
Last year I was doing a partial fast twice a week where I'd limit myself to 600 calories on those days. I'd have this smoothie mid-morning along with black coffee and water. In the evening, I'd have a large salad of 150 calories. (It's amazing how large a salad you can make on a budget of 150 calories if you get creative. For example, I'd use kimchi in place of salad dressing. Boy did my family hate me.) Anyway, I was definitely hungry by the evening, but I would estimate no more so than if I'd had it as a meal. One thing I didn't try was splitting the smoothie in two and consuming it as breakfast and lunch.
+1 on the giant salad for minimal calories! If you don't use traditional, calorie packed dressings you can really fill up on a small amount of calories since lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers are such low calorie foods.
The idea for it and some health claims are in a BBC documentary you can find online: "Eat Fast and Live Longer."
Whaaaaaaaaaaa? That's brilliant! Definitely going to try this.
fresh squeezed juice. They point out that the juice w/o the fiber IS the problem. So that includes smoothies with any fruit juice.
If you want to attack the article, you can pull out bits and pieces of it to do so, but it's written by diabetes specialists who are responding to misconceptions about juice that they see in their clinic every day. The vast majority of their clients are drinking commercial fruit juice, not carefully measured made at home smoothies.
I'd have appreciated reading this article years ago before I knew anything about nutrition and thought the smoothies I was drinking from Jamba Juice were good for me. They weren't and contributed to my being 40 lbs overweight at the time.
So if this article gets a few people to reconsider (or even think about) their conceptions about juice, then bravo.
Blended fruit retains everything that makes fruit good for you, including the fiber and pulp.
Juice doesn't, effectively making it sugar water with some nutrition.
Be aware that any public health organisation trying to get people to eat more fruit and vegetables will also tell people not to drink smoothies. So, this article is in fact aimed at people blending their fruit and veg.
(There's a discussion to be had about the evidence base, but that's true of most of the posts in this thread).
Here's the English version, but this is common across countries:
http://www.nhs.uk/Livewell/5ADAY/Pages/FAQs.aspx#juices
> A: Unsweetened 100% fruit juice, vegetable juice and smoothies can only ever count as a maximum of one portion of your 5 A Day.
> For example, if you have two glasses of fruit juice and a smoothie in one day, that still only counts as one portion.
> Your combined total of drinks from fruit juice, vegetable juice and smoothies should not be more than 150ml a day – which is a small glass.
> For example, if you have 150ml of orange juice and 150ml smoothie in one day, you'll have exceeded the recommendation by 150ml.
> When fruit is blended or juiced, it releases the sugars which increases the risk of tooth decay so it's best to drink fruit juice or smoothies at mealtimes.
http://www.nhs.uk/Livewell/5ADAY/Pages/Whatcounts.aspx
> Some portions only count once in a day:
> 150ml fruit juice, vegetable juice or smoothie. Limit the amount you drink to a combined total of 150ml a day. Crushing fruit and vegetables into juice and smoothies releases the sugars contained in the fruit and vegetables, which can cause damage to teeth.
http://www.nhs.uk/Livewell/5ADAY/Pages/Portionsizes.aspx
> Unsweetened 100% fruit juice, vegetable juice and smoothies can only ever count as a maximum of one portion of your 5 A Day.
> Smoothies include any drink made up of any combination of fruit/vegetable juice, puree or all the edible pulped fruit or vegetable.
> Whole fruits are less likely to cause tooth decay because the sugars are contained within the structure of the fruit.
> Watch out for drinks that say "juice drink" on the pack as they are unlikely to count towards your 5 A Day and can be high in sugar.
Different children will react differently, of course.
It helped that I had read The Wasp Factory before becoming a parent.
If she is getting fooled that carbonated water is 'juice', then I'm assuming she doesn't know what juice actually is and therefore has no association of juice = sugar drink. So why the need to trick your daughter?
Couldn't you have just called it 'fizzy water', or if water is associated with 'boring', call it 'fizzy drink'. She'd still get it from the bar and have the excitement of that.
Sounds like you parsed it just fine. It was just an error in the actual logic.
All of these are terrible for teeth because they're high in sugar and they're sticky, and there's guidance to avoid these things.
Tooth extraction is the leading cause of child hospitalisation in the UK.
A few of those children will have problems such as hypomineralisation, but many extractions are entirely preventable with better diet (milk or water to drink, not fruit juice or sugar sweetened tea or soda, and especially not in a bottle or sippy cup) and better oral hygiene.
And it's important to start these habits early.
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2016/feb/27/england-hosp...
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2014/jul/13/teeth-proble...
http://www.nhs.uk/Livewell/dentalhealth/Pages/Careofkidsteet...
Also, dental health isn't the only reason to minimise sugar intake.
We soak them in lemon juice to keep them from turning brown while dehydrating, but since he loves lemon juice (and will drink it out of the bottle if we leave the fridge unlocked), this is a pretty huge selling point for him.
Further down the road, you presumably don't want to have a kid that needs to wear expensive clothes to school to feel accepted. And when they are that age, you can't convince them that less expensive clothing is expensive too.
It's cruel to expose children to pain and harm, especially when it's normally completely avoidable.
Which is true for most statements in this thread. But for no good reason. These are all verifiable/falsifiable statements. There is an obvious objective truth but everyone is just cargo culting.
Question: which vitamins are in your juices? Are these vitamins you dont get enough in your normal diet or from the sun? How much of those do you actually need and does that mean you need 1 or 2 glasses a year?
Actual plant food or fruit is loaded with phytochemicals like polyphenols, carotenoids, flavonoids, etc. most of which we seem to be able to survive without, but at the same time exert real testable effects on our metabolism and immune systems.
But we don't know in detail what those effects are yet since there are literally tens of thousands of these compounds, and we've only just started to scratch the surface.
Well, my questions were open ended in nature. "We don't know" would be a perfectly objective thing to say about a lot of stuff.
But even if there are very few 'confirmed' food facts (i.e. we dont know anything), that does not exclude the possibility that there are many 'rejected' food beliefs, since those statements are not open questions.
For example: many people belief that the more vitamins they eat the healthier they get. Every scientific experiment falsified this statement! That doesn't mean we know what makes people healthy, but we can still know that 'health is a proportional relationship to vitamin intake' is a bullshit belief not backed up by any experiment.
Science can and has rejected hypotheses, without the requirement that they replace it with anything. "We don't know" is perfectly acceptable. "Drink this high vitamin juice, it will make your life last longer" means the person uttering those words is either a fraud or an idiot.
There are plenty of things that are true that haven't been subject to rigorous, peer-reviewed scrutiny, because of the lack of practicality or the cost associated with it.
I feel the same way about veggies. Raw veggies are awesome.
I've tried to eat the same quantity of raw veggies as what I would juice; LOTS OF WORK.
Did I need that much juice? Was I getting the equiv or better of benefit from drinking juice as I would have eating entirely raw? IDK.
Oranges contain glucose, fructose and sucrose.
The ratios of fructose and glucose are pretty much the same in both fruit and table sugar. Most fruits are 40 to 55 percent fructose (there’s some variation: 65 percent in apples and pears; 20 percent in cranberries), and table sugar (aka sucrose) is 50/50. [1] Your Coke is 42-55% fructose. [2]
Are there differences in vitamins and minerals? Yep. Fiber? Nope. Sugar? Nope. And the latter two are the biggest deal IMO.
[1] http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2013/06/29/fruit-sugar-versus-...
[2] https://examine.com/nutrition/is-hfcs-high-fructose-corn-syr...
No, that's not part of the definition of juicing, and juicing oranges, especially, without straining out all the pulp is common.
Edit: I agree that the waste is ridiculous
Also interesting is a banana (52) should be eaten in moderation by anyone with diabetes, moderate index but less fiber? I have relatives with diabetes but needed to eat a banana for the potassium but all they were allowed was half a banana.
My skinny vegetable eating family on my mom's side have type 2 diabetes mainly the women of the family. My overweight, ex-smoking, little to no exercise family on my dad's side don't have type 2 diabetes except one.
And sugar doesn't cause diabetes like so many people seem to say on the Internet. You certainly crave sweets but sugar isn't the cause of type 2 diabetes.
Eating lots fiber for slowing sugar absorption and for feeding your good gut flora in your microbiome seems to be the key to many things in life and health.
She lived on a farm, ate only vegetables except the occasional roast on Sunday, walked everywhere, very little sugar, ate locally grown food, no McDonalds or fast food at all in this isolated rural area in the 1940s even 1950s and 1960s, a healthy lifestyle didn't help.
One of my aunts (mother's side) died of pancreatic cancer. So it seems there is some genetic problem for pancreases (sp?) and women on my mom's side.
Sugar beets account for a significant chunk of sugar production but not a majority.
Also, I screwed up when I said table sugar. I meant commercial sugar used in things. Table sugar still comes from sugar plants.
When people talk about trying to lose weight by eating more fruit, you can guess the outcome of how well they do.
On the other extreme I think something like Soylent is downright terrible.
However, fruits contain acids that can be helpful in moderation for fighting free radicals etc.
Also, these days sugar is added to everything, including genetically modified plants, which is pretty much every plant you buy in the supermarket.
Fuji and Gala are quite sweet, but they also stay quite crisp a long time compared to older varieties, so it isn't just sugar content. Same with Granny Smith, which are popular because they are relatively tart (while still being fairly sweet for apples).
In fact it is exactly this sense that is used when people say "nearly everything is GMO these days".
https://www.cagw.org/media/wastewatcher/almost-everything-ge...
GMO are a modern, accelerated way to achieve similar goals (or ones that were previously unattainable, such as pesticide resistance). The criticism is that adding genes from other plants may have unforeseeable, potentially undesirable side effects.
Citation needed
Corn is in many things:
http://fooderyboston.com/corn-is-everywhere/
Corn has tons of added sugar through genetic tinkering, as well as many other plants:
https://mobile.nytimes.com/2013/05/26/opinion/sunday/breedin...
Within one generation, the new extra sugary varieties eclipsed old-fashioned sweet corn in the marketplace. Build a sweeter fruit or vegetable — by any means — and we will come. Today, most of the fresh corn in our supermarkets is extra-sweet. The kernels are either white, pale yellow, or a combination of the two. The sweetest varieties approach 40 percent sugar, bringing new meaning to the words “candy corn.” Only a handful of farmers in the United States specialize in multicolored Indian corn, and it is generally sold for seasonal decorations, not food.
We’ve reduced the nutrients and increased the sugar and starch content of hundreds of other fruits and vegetables. How can we begin to recoup the losses?
Yeah, i'm actually surprised about this. Im not in the US, so i don't know how well it all compares with the supermarket here.
As for rethinking my downvote. It seems i can't un-downvote you. Maybe there is a time-limit?
If it's research that claims fruit and veggies aren't healthy, I usually check to make sure the research wasn't paid for by either the big pharma or dairy lobbies.
It's one of those assumptions we make that everyone knows is true but do we have any real evidence that fruit consumed in quantities that where it have an real impact on our caloric intake provide "health benefits".
But yes, barring fiber, these are all micronutrients, not macronutrients.
"Dirty Little Secret: Orange Juice Is Artificially Flavored to Taste Like Oranges"
http://gizmodo.com/5825909/orange-juice-is-artificially-flav...
Without intervention, the oxygen in the air will break down most of the healthy stuff within an hour or two. If you juice carrots and drink it immediately, there are benefits.
What you see in the USA, with the stuff called "orange juice" often makes health claims that should be disallowed. "All natural" and "contains Vitamin C" are highly misleading, considering the actual process that the juice is put through, so it can survive for months on the shelf in some store.
As long as you don't consume too many calories or spike your insulin too high by drinking large quantities at once, juice can be healthy. The phytonutrients and vit c will prevent the uric acid serum spike you get from fructose, soft drinks have also been proven not to increase c reactive protein. Although with less fiber it'll always be inferior to eating (or drinking) whole fruits.
Recommended maximum intake of sugars per day: 37.5g (men) / 25g (women)
Avg. sugars per banana: 14g
Avg. sugars per orange: 9g
4 x 9g + (1 or 2) x 14g = 50-64g actual sugar intake per day from the fruits listed.
That being said, each person's metabolism behaves differently so there's no specific action that you necessarily need to take. You may wish to ask your physician do the appropriate blood tests to check for pre-diabetes at every annual physical.
http://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/prediabetes/di...
As I said, the blood tests will show whether or not there's actually a problem with his/her sugar intake.
"Pulp" left behind during juicing contains the most wholesome parts of fruits, which prevent glucose spikes and contain most micronutrients
that is the important thing to take away from this article IMO.
Edit: from the same goddamn newspaper: https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/food/no-food-is-hea...
Eating 3000 kcal of bananas metabolises quite differently than 3000 kcal of glucose sugar.
Quick, someone prove fruits and vegetables are poison!
I'm not saying that there isn't something to what they're saying, but the timing is... shall we say... convenient.
1) when you make juice, you leave some of the most wholesome parts of the fruit behind. The skin on an apple, the seeds in raspberries and the membranes that hold orange segments together — they are all good for you. That is where most of the fiber, as well as many of the antioxidants, phytonutrients, vitamins and minerals are hiding. Fiber is good for your gut; it fills you up and slows the absorption of the sugars you eat, resulting in smaller spikes in insulin.
2) when you drink your calories instead of eating them, your brain doesn’t get the same “I’m full” signal that it does from solid food, even though you wind up consuming far more calories in the process.
[edit: clarified text is quoted from the article]
One difference is of course that when you eat the fruit, you chew it. This takes time and this may give some "food coming, hunger over" signal to the brain. Smoothies are so easy to drink that you might be getting way more fruits than you would normally eat.
What you're doing is not "freshly squeezed".
Not a native English speaker, so trying to understand the difference.
Does that mean if I'm underweight, I should drink a lot of it?
If you want to put on muscle you'll need to do better than that.
Or just gain a pound a month and talk to a therapist about your body dysmorphia. A therapist is way cheaper than a surgeon. You'll also learn a lot about the limits of your body and learn a sustainable way to build strength and muscle.
If you're underweight, you should eat food.
Edit: yeah. That's how dietary references are done lots of non-US places. https://www.wolframalpha.com/input/?i=calories+in+100g+of+su...
However, consuming too much fructose can lead to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease which is much like cirrhosis.
Pretty much tl;dr: all sugars are bad for you. They're better for you in fruits because they're trapped in plant fibers which slow down their absorption into the bloodstream allowing your body to spread out the load over time. Fiber also makes you feel full so you're less likely to go back for more.
[] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fructose
> when you make juice, you leave some of the most wholesome parts of the fruit behind. The skin on an apple, the seeds in raspberries and the membranes that hold orange segments together
Since people mean one of those smoothie-like juice which you make with a blender when they talk about "healthy juice", I'll talk about that. It's actually the opposite for me. I never eat apple skin, and never really like raspberry seeds, also no grape seeds. But when I put them all into a juicer and make a juice, i drink all that.
Who drinks "squeezed juice" nowadays when they can make one with a juicer anyway?
> Who drinks "squeezed juice" nowadays when they can make one with a juicer anyway?
Lots of people. And to clarify, a juicer refers to a device that leaves all the fiber behind, as opposed to smoothies from a blender.
Interactions with Cancer Metabolism:
https://examine.com/supplements/whey-protein/#summary10
Comparison to Other Protein Sources:
https://examine.com/supplements/whey-protein/#summary15
"Stop going outside. The sun literally grows cancer. Are you a baby cow?"
We've got the binocular vision and dexterity to climb trees and identify and harvest and prep fruits. Our livers are tolerant of relatively ridiculous intake levels of fructose and ethanol (by non-frugivore standards). Our ancestors were so successful at exploiting fruit as a food source that unlike non-frugivores (hand wavy mostly) our bodies don't try to generate our own vitamin-C nor do we try to store it, we just pee it out because surely we'll get a meal of vit-C fruit tomorrow, which leads to scurvy in humans that don't get fruits or supplemental sources. Non-frugivores are somewhat more frugal (ugh) with bodily vitamin C stores. Our digestive tract is long enough to digest fruits reasonably effectively but not long enough for cellulose sources (like how cows can graze), much longer than we need to solely eat meat. Our taste receptors are calibrated to sugary fruit juice which in 21st century makes us really fat when provided with unlimited sources of HFCS.
Pre-historic fruit consumption is pretty much baked into the cake.
Our ancestors were pretty much frugivores, although its a spectrum, there's not a binary yes/no like adult lactose metabolism for example. So being a spectrum you can make a strong argument for "omnivore with a heavy addition of fruit" or similar wishy washyness. I'm trying and failing to think of a class of omnivore that doesn't eat fruit, solely does bbq chicken breast on caesars salad type of thing... There's probably some class of omnivore that doesn't eat fruit, but maybe not and its a reasonable argument that the concept of omnivore is not really meat+plant but more like meat+fruit. There are likely scavengers that can live off meat and veg-only although not preferentially...
Personally I avoid both for my kids. Juice is sugar water, and my kids are not calves, so they have no need for baby cow food.
Correct human babies past say 1 don't need 10 more years of cow milk to be healthy or have strong bones.
Youngest is lactose intolerant so that makes it a bit easier.
Can do almond milk but she doesn't love it.
I have literally no idea why (a) this stuff is still perpetuated (b) people still take this seriosuly (c) in extension of (b), why it makes it somewhat regularly to the HN front page.
It's junk science in it's finest form.
The problem with diabetes is that the cells of the body have too much saturated fat which blocks in the insulin receptors.
1. The Corn Industry because they want us to believe that high-fructose corn syrup is just as healthy as natural fruit sugars
2. The Dairy industry because they want us to believe drinking fresh juice is just as bad as drinking anything else
3. Big Pharma because they don't make money on healthy people. They need us to keep buying prescription drugs so that they remain profitable.
Obviously, juice is full of vitamins and micronutrients. It's dense as hell. It's an expressway to diabetes if you drink lots of it. But damn if it isn't an effective cure for scurvy, low blood sugar, fainting, etc.
I don't disagree with the article; however, the moralizing of health is absolutely moronic. There aren't good foods and bad foods; there is only nutrition and the decisions you make.
"She had always been overweight and had relatives with diabetes, but she believed she lived a healthy lifestyle. One of the habits that she identified as healthy was drinking freshly squeezed juice, which she saw as a virtuous food, every day. We asked her to stop drinking juice entirely. She left the office somewhat unconvinced, but after three months of cutting out the juice and making some changes to her diet, her diabetes was under control without the need for insulin."
Read between the lines: "she had always been overweight ... she made some changes to her diet". I highly doubt that cutting out juice, and juice alone, resulted in the patient living a healthier lifestyle. This is misleading. Unless the patient was downing a gallon of juice every day, eliminating juices—from whole fruit, not processed concentrated crap—would not solve her diabetes.
I'm not usually an authoritarian but the article seemed to provide a reasonable explanation why, and was written by three doctors working at a diabetes clinic, so "I don't think so" by anonymous internet dude is incredibly unconvincing.
Although you provided absolutely no reason why, I could provide a reason that seems perfectly reasonable to a normie, in that its well known to normies that relatively minor arithmetic mistakes by diabetics can result in a under or overdose coma related to insulin intake. Therefore if being a serving off for a diabetic can result in passing out, it seems very reasonable that junk food like juice products could be the difference between insulin and no insulin required for someone near the border. If force feeding a serving of stuff (in this case juice, but it could just as well be candy bars) would make my diabetic coworker really sick, it seems extremely reasonable that cutting out that serving from someone almost as sick, would make their doctor happier.
"Unless the patient was downing a gallon of juice every day"
A gallon of OJ contains about 2K calories. Two large 16 oz glasses per day, perhaps one with breakfast and one as a snack, adds up to a quart or 500 calories per day. If you multiply that out, that kind of intake is a gain or loss of fifty or so pounds per year, no laughing matter. A gallon of juice per day would be insane, gain a couple pounds per week.
Milk seems to be associated with various health issues too, and that it's important for children's growth is a dubious claim.
But it's clear that drinking large quantities of liquids with a high sugar content (including milk) is not good for you.
It's very possible that you're underestimating the effect that drinking 28g - 40g+ of liquid sugar, per serving, has on a diabetic's body.
If her body produces enough insulin to handle what she eats throughout the day, even if it isn't conventionally 'healthy', that is diabetes in remission. She may have a damaged pancreas that cannot produce as much insulin as a healthy person, but by virtue of not having constantly high blood sugar, she wouldn't be considered actively diabetic.
However, drinking 30-40g of sugar water requires a lot of insulin to reduce blood sugar.
It may just be those excessively sugar-rich drinks, that she drinks every day, are enough to overcome her body's natural ability to reduce her blood sugar to a safe amount.
If you're consuming smoothies which use the entire fruit/veggie that you'd normally eat, and you're not adding sweeteners, and you don't have any health issues that might be related to excess calories in your diet, then no need to attack the article, it's not addressing you.
But even then, note that the article still makes the point that people tend to over-consume when drinking their calories as opposed to chewing them.
As an example of one of my smoothies that I make at home that I don't think this article would take issue with: 100g frozen blueberries, 1 medium (126g) banana, 14g raw almonds, 100g spinach, 14g whey protein powder, 6g unsweetened cocoa powder, 10g fish oil, water. This is about 440 calories (18g fat, 56g carbs, 22g protein) according to My Fitness Pal.