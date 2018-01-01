An interesting definition of loyalty for any site. I recognize that I am unusually skewed towards being a "lurker", but consider myself loyal to two sites (this being one of them). I guess you would need visitation data to be able to better distinguish between an "active loyal user" and a "passive loyal user", relatively speaking.
I've pretty much fallen out of love with both sites (i've been on both for almost 10 years) but I gotta get that dopamine hit from finding interesting articles and getting in internet discussions.
not even being sarcastic.
"We'll have to worry not just about new things, but also about existing things becoming more addictive. That's what bit me. I've avoided most addictions, but the Internet got me because it became addictive while I was using it."
It got to the point where it felt like I was going on reddit to be annoyed. I'd go to subreddits where I knew I would heavily disagree with the opinions, I'd read SRD, all this stuff that was just entirely negative.
The only problem with avoiding reddit is that on a lot of topics when you search for something reddit comes up frequently in the search requests.
That's probably because google or whatever else you use is filter-bubbling you...
