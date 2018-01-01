Hacker News
[flagged]
cronjobber
10 months ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
vivekd
10 months ago
When the "white power" symbol looks exactly like the "O.K." symbol, it seems like it's best not to jump to conclusions. I'm not fond of the alt right, but it's not fair to jump from "alt-right" to merely assuming people are racist. It's a serious accusation and people ought to be given the benefit of the doubt.
Neliquat
10 months ago
Is this a joke? Racist hand signs?
jakelazaroff
10 months ago
Why would it be a joke? Physical gestures have just as much ability to carry meaning as words do. One notable example is Tommie Smith and John Carlos' Black Power salute at the 1968 Olympics in protest of Black oppression, for which they were ostracized after the games.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/1968_Olympics_Black_Power_sa...
