Microsoft gave up the war here in the last 10%. They should have put their head down and persisted. Alas, now we just have two flavors of phone..
I bought a Windows Phone 7 device. Loved it. Still the best mobile UI I've experienced. It had a ton of smart ideas too, like integrating different messaging services into a central app - totally breaking up the app-centric model of iOS and Android.
...except they didn't provide any hooks for third party apps to integrate. Said it was coming. Along with multitasking and other stuff that was already common in other OSes. It never did. Instead they announced Windows Phone 8, and stated that almost all WP7 devices would be ineligible for an upgrade, thus burning their relationship with early adopters. I believe they did the same with some devices from WP8 to 10. Nowadays they've given up everything that made WP unique, so there's no need to use it.
Sad thing is, their initial timing was great. Google had dropped the ball on Android - developing an entire version specifically for tablets (3.0) while the phone OS floundered. Compared to Android 2.3, Windows Phone was a breath of fresh air. But by the time they'd decided my phone was EOL less than a year later, Android 4 was out. I switched back with no regrets. Don't get me wrong, it would have been an insane uphill climb for anyone, but MS, with their resources and XBox etc., if anyone could have entered the market, it could have been them.
I had asked the MS community a few weeks back whether W10(mob) is anything like the 6, and surprise-surprise, it was not. No option for a "firewall with learning-mode", no ability to modify OS to my liking/specs. They tried to mimic iOS "close-ness" in the worse possible way. At least iOS has the JB community which works miracles (e.g. Firewall IP)
I think MS was better when they were licensing a very nice WM6 OS to O2, Qtek, and more. Now that ship has sailed.
ps: I think that W10 is more of an attempt to get a piece of the "all your bases are belong to us" (telemetry, snooping on everything, move every-bit-possible to THEIR cloud. I see the/their convenience into doing so, but that makes it a no-buy for me.
Like the GP, I also miss my Windows Phone, but Windows 8 killed the opportunity they had.
I'm on my 2nd BB Classic, and will likely stock up a couple more to last me some years, as there's no better phone for email and ssh. And the few apps I do need that aren't supported I can still run using the Android runtime.
Not true. Windows CE was a solid offering.
Every implementation of this I've seen has been a slow burn disaster. It's still deployed, and it still sucks.
I knew a few people that loved them, but they were not ordinary people.
I'm not saying it was totally useless, or that people didn't find it "fine" for some tasks, but it was like a crippled notebook that could barely do any of those things. The only advantage it had was size, and even then it still weighed vastly more than any of the phones from that era. They still cost a small fortune, maybe half the cost of a decent laptop, but since they weren't a laptop or a phone you still had to get one of those anyway.
Compare with two competitors from that time, Danger Hiptop and Sharp Zaurus, took a very different approach: Keyboard centric, good battery life, limited functionality but focusing on specific things rather than trying to do everything.
As I recall, the pen was fiddly but not necessary; the screen was pressure-sensitive, so you could use a fingertip just fine, or the eraser end of a pencil. Modern capacitative touchscreens are much more accurate, but I sometimes miss being able to use any object as a stylus. :)
I have more free time because I'm on windows phone, and that's worth a lot
I find most games pointless battery life on all phones already sucks.
I can't believe how badly MS have handled Windows Phone. Splitting the market between WP 7/8/10 was insane given how small a user base they had.
I'm using one now and it's nothing short of excellent.
People's discussions about Windows Phone -- the invariable commentators who talk about how great it is -- is the sort of thing I'm incredibly wary about, having been misled by it before in this field. The people professing love for Windows Phone almost invariably spent very little time with it (and haven't dealt with the enormous number of flaws and gaps), or have a profound bias to like it regardless.
As a developer across a number of platforms, and with no affinity or vow of loyalty to any of the makers, I think it was a terrible platform that had tiny nuggets of promise, but never a compelling enough reward profile.
I'll agree it has gaps and the settings is all over the place, wallpapers in personalise and not under display. I get it, its just not like any other mobiles os, even screen time out isn't in display its in lock screen.
It also has annoying links to faq at the bottom of every single page.
Eric Anderson, Song Lin, Duncan Simester, and Catherine Tucker (2015) Harbingers of Failure. Journal of Marketing Research: October 2015, Vol. 52, No. 5, pp. 580-592.
It was posted to HN in July 2015[0] and a PDF is at [1].
[0] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=9839344
[1] http://www.bm.ust.hk/mark/staff/song_lin/song_lin-jmr-2015.p...
There is room for them to carve out a niche of Microsoft Phones earning them a couple of billion in revenue, and a couple of hundred million in profit. However for a big company like Microsoft that money is a drop in the ocean, and they want to own the market which at this point in time is unrealistic for them unless they can produce something truely groundbreaking.
So even if you have a small following, those people eventually drop off too one by one over things like this.
Your friend could have easily gone from iPhone to android for the same reason.
Ah yes, the good old "even if we captured only 1% of this huge market we would make billions!" argument.
I'm still using my Nokia N9 and am pretty satisfied with it. Unfortunately, there won't be any updates (and, as far as I know, I can't hey a Jolla phone here in the US).
windows phone used pretty low end low power CPU which don't eat much
or you really think windows can manage resources better than Android?
And I like Windows Phone a lot. Perfect for people that just wanted a simple phone with decent support.
And it came with Windows 8.1. And I reminded how awful the UI was compared to 10. That mix between Tablet/Touch and Desktop, when Microsoft was in a very pigheaded way.
The true 'crippled' nature of Windows 10 isn't the UI. It's the intrusive always on Updates, Apps, ads on your desktop, popups on your lockscreen, etc that 'cripple' it.
I have a WIndows 10 PC and have never seen any of these things (ads, popups, etc)..
Windows Update is on, but why would I not want that? It's on all my other systems and devices.
Hyperbole serves no one...
Also updating your software is a bad thing, because this is 1994 and no one ever attacks Internet-facing computer systems.
Now I'm not a big fan of the Surface look and feel at all. It feels out of place on a desktop. But, I'd settle with it if they would just use it consistently, instead of forcing me to switch back and forth.
And, while migrating functionality from one to the other, stuff gets dropped. Just as one extremely annoying example that I discovered recently: there is no way to manage networks without digging into the registry. In Windows 7 you can bring up Network and Sharing Center and click on the network icon (the house or the bench) for your active network. This brings you to the Network Properties dialog from which you can merge or delete redundant networks. It's a small thing but it does start to get annoying when you're on "home-network 17", and especially if you're a mobile user this happens a lot. In Windows 7 this is really easy to resolve - the feature has been completely removed from Windows 10 (the icon isn't even there anymore). The only way to resolve it that I've found is to use regedit.
That's one small example, but the OS is littered with this stuff. It's just really poorly designed and frustrating to work with, and while I'm happy with the improvements to the OS under the hood, the surface stuff is just so awful that I'm seriously considering switching my laptop back to Windows 7.
I'm more puzzled at UX problems in OSX, where there isn't the excuse of having to support hundreds of vendors.
Windows Phone was much better about resource usage than Android, so the numbers you saw were pretty meaningless.
The lack of apps was a real issue though.
About apps: recently -- i.e. just during the past few weeks -- I've been seeing adaptations of top-tier designr board-games -- e.g. Terra Mystica and Galaxy Trucker -- showing up for Windows Phone, in addition to iOS/Android. Previously, adaptations like this were essentially unheard of.
I've been wondering what has changed to make this happen, if anyone has any ideas -- e.g. have Windows Phone tablets reached a critical mass that would make Windows Phone an increasingly attractive platform for these games?
We don't? Can you clarify what you're referring to?
I get that some people might disagree with this, but could they at least care to explain why instead of downvoting?
I have a Windows phone and think the Windows Phone OS is probably the best thing that Microsoft has designed. Their desktop apps and operating systems have a reputation for being clunky and clumsy to use (which I agree with), but Windows Phone (starting with version 7) was a surprisingly well-designed mobile operating system.
Yes, WP lacked features compared to Android and iOS, but that simplicity was also arguably a strength (although they started over-complicating the home screen in Windows Phone 10 in my opinion).
The other nice thing about Windows Phone was that it was actually different from both Android and iOS. That too made for a refreshing change. Instead of the generic grid-of-icons approach, you had tiles of different sizes that could display app updates.
Finally, I was impressed by the visual design philosophy behind Windows Phone when it first launched. The designers took inspiration from wayfinding and airport and metro signage. That made sense for a mobile phone - you quickly glance at your phone multiple times a day, often while you're on the move. You need clear, large type to make this easy. The designers seemed to have purposefully chosen to emphasize type for this reason over the more icon-based approach of iOS and Android, although this sadly seemed to diminish somewhat with Windows Phone 10.
Not saying that Android would've necessarily saved Nokia's crown in the smartphone market, or even saved it as a company, but I do think it would've been a smarter strategic play than going with WP. And the only reason I'm even saying that is because Nokia did a ton of mistakes on its own, before it even had to make that choice - like waiting until it was too late to make the decision, or neglecting the Maemo platform, and so on.
In terms of attracting programmers, Android could be programmed on Mac, Windows or Linux. A developer account was a one-time fee of $25. Apps needed no approval.
Windows Phone had to be programmed on Windows. A developer account cost $100 a year or so. Apps went through an approval process. Not that different than Apple, but Apple was first to market with a modern smartphone and could get away with this.
Even if they could do Maemo, there would've been no apps - Microsoft failed to attract enough devs, given that there were already 10M .NET devs out there.
Ms-Nokia actively sabotaged/tripped WP on every step.
1. Charging $100 yearly developer fee was crazy. ESP since they were the incumbent and Google was charging a one-time fee of $49 if memory serves me.
2. MS decision not to allow sideloading of apps basically killed their chances outside US, UK, Germany... - places without cheap broadband.
Even IOS allowed for apps to be downloaded on a computer.
Many of my potential WP converts ran to Android for this very reason.
AFAIK, MS has issues increasing Store usage on Win10 in my country because store apps installation files can't be stored offline.
3. API limitations - if the initial developer fee put a nail on the coffin. This was the hammer that drove it home. A lot of developers simply quit and focused on android. The few who persisted habitually wrote messages like, "...feature cannot be done due to a limitation in the OS"
4. Speed - if Bill was in charge, WP would be hale & hearty right now. Ballmer and his people took their sweet time before adding new features - as if they were competing with resourceless startups or stagnant giants. Thousands of feature requests flooded Nokia forum, the ln user voice - only for a handful to be added a year and six months later. E.g. Notification area, file manager, folders, led notification, wifi direct
5. Apple worship - IMO WP was Microsoft's first attempt to out-Apple Apple on design. Win8 was the second and Surface was the third.
They forgot to notice that Apple never copied blindly - copying the spirit of a design or feature - Apple STOLE.
Since WP, win8..10 all that matters to Ms is looks and pays lip service usability & productivity.
6. Nokia released too many phones with nonsensical, confusing naming. They released flagships with 2 year old processors. And randomly removed features available in low range phones from high/mid range phones and vice versa.
7. Nokia att exclusives killed more sales than they would ever know.
8. Ms/Nokia focused too much on the US market. In fact, Ms behaves as if only US market exists. Cortana spent more than a year as a US exclusive.
Till today, some Bing features are US only.
9. Marketing - MS simply didn't market the OS. Nokia - a hardware partner did 100x more marketing than ever MS.
10. Selling the OS - selling the OS free for the first 2 years would have bought them many partners esp since Android was free.
11. Platform reboot - wp7, wp8, Wp8.1, wp10. Every reboot inflicted a deep wound on fans, OEMs and the OS.
This reboot issue plagues Skype as well. I remember at least 4 reboots of skype on WP.
12. Nadella - he buried WP.
Ad 12: the current management has little clue and no technical knowledge, they are milking Windows and Office, until its too late. They fired their QA departments - their products are getting more and more buggy (e.g. a Top500 company canceled the WinPhone10 plan as the phone address book showed random profile photos from unrelated Exchange contacts - wtf). Beside enterprise and public sector, they already burned down their brands. They lost the younger generations because of pure ignorance and incompetence, Generations X and Y look elsewhere - ChromeBook/Mac, iOS/Android and GoogleDocs/Pages.
Stephen Elop is now an infamous business book case. He was a Microsoft manager, than a trajan horse as Nokia CEO who burned their main platforms, shifted to WinPhone, de-valued Nokia, MS bought the Nokia devision, MS burned the devision ... read the article, btw Nokia was the biggest phone and smartphone (Symbian) manufacturer back then.
They were doomed by the Symbian technical debt. When the iPhone came out, a very smart person posted a comment on HN saying Nokia is dead and he was right I guess :)
Also, your accusation that Google didn't like Nokia is also baseless and your explanation is bizarre.
This will render the phone utterly useless.
But then Microsoft effectively announced it quit. After MS signaled it, you could see even the biggest companies (Facebook and Twitter, my bank) started to neglect their WP apps. So that was the end.
Now my third smartphone is a Moto G4 Android. I still prefer the 'tile' UI, but I am changing my user profile. I use many more apps now, like Reddit and an app for a brazilian website. Not essential, but ok. But having the newest features early on Whatsapp and a proper banking app are a much better experience.
No new phones + removing old ones from stores means no sells.
Instead, we get more advertising and less privacy than before, in Windows 10 on the desktop. I'm done, Microsoft.
The real problem is that innovation in the mobile space has just stagnated. It was a 10-year explosive all-in from Apple and Google and the winners are kinda just in place now. The industry happened very quickly. I don't see a compelling reason for consumers to jump ship unless something big actually comes about (why would they?)
Such devices need not be marketed as 'phones' but more as 'Pocket Office', so you have a gadget that completely connects you to work doing things like Office and Outlook properly, a deluxe experience. Remote desktop should also be a thing so your 'Pocket Office' can be just another desktop window, with Synergy style copy and paste. It would not have been that hard for them to have got that seamless experience right, to not care about regular phone apps and just deliver the experience their corporate customers would want, with endpoints of their network fully locked down.
Surface has proven that MS can sell decent hardware to companies, they should have done the same with the phone even if the market was to be a new 'Pocket Office' one rather than a 'smartphone' one.
How's Microsoft's "Surface" thing doing?
Recent iterations of Microsoft's Surface tablets seem to be doing well [0]:
In those early days, the Surface was looking less like an Xbox-style home run for Microsoft, and more a Zune -like fiasco.
But that's all ancient history -- call it the Ballmerzoic Era. The 2014 Surface Pro 3 became what Microsoft always hoped it would be: the flagship device for touch computing on Windows, the go-to alternative for those who wanted both a tablet and a laptop without feeling shortchanged on either front. The Surface Pro 4 refines the hardware formula even further, and with Windows 10 on board rather than Windows 8, the platform's final big compromise evaporates too. Now, the Surface line is the design leader: Apple's upcoming iPad Pro and Google's Pixel C tablets are the ones aping Microsoft's design, adding snap-on keyboards and ramping up the multitasking chops of their touch-first operating systems.
[0] https://www.cnet.com/uk/products/microsoft-surface-pro-4/rev...
My Pixel is off for repair at the moment so I've had to revert to the Lumia 735. I've upgraded it to Windows 10. It's awful.
The UI is sluggish, apps take over 30 seconds to load in some cases (Messenger and Whatsapp being key culprits), and it just generally feels counter-intuitive to use. I'm hating every second of using it.
Indeed I think it is possible right now but nobody is offering a good transformation. There is a company that is promising this but until today never launched the product.
[1]: http://s2.quickmeme.com/img/37/37b0641f1cb0ae77dc9b8fc8c8458...
It's interesting that their first attempts were shrinking desktop Windows UI to work on a phone. That failed so they came up with a phone UI and expanded it to work on the desktop. What's the third act?
Microsoft has never been a company that targets consumers directly in my opinion, they're a company that targets business first and foremost and due to network effects they effectively got most of the consumer desktop market as well.
While most people just accept the OS that comes on a PC if they buy one, I don't think they were too anxious to repeat the experience when they clearly had other choices.
So what's their excuse for failing?
Hopefully exit the OS business altogether and focus on Office. I kid, of course, but a man can dream.
Why? They didn't sell.
Microsoft gave up the war here in the last 10%. They should have put their head down and persisted. Alas, now we just have two flavors of phone..