Yik Yak shuts down and sells off engineers for $1M (theverge.com)
4 points by Tideflat 10 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 2 comments



What is the business model for companies like these? They don't collect data like social media sites so advertisers are not as drawn to them. And moderating the groups is near impossible. What was their end goal here?


No business model. Just take the funding and run.




