Yik Yak shuts down and sells off engineers for $1M
theverge.com
4 points
by
Tideflat
10 months ago
2 comments
elmerland
10 months ago
What is the business model for companies like these? They don't collect data like social media sites so advertisers are not as drawn to them. And moderating the groups is near impossible. What was their end goal here?
Cozumel
10 months ago
No business model. Just take the funding and run.
