Show HN: Book discussion community for book lovers
discussbook.com
__santoshg
10 months ago
Its a QA book discussion forum, you can ask questions and post notes on books you read.... currently I am building the community.
qrv3w
10 months ago
Nice idea! Just curious, how will you go about creating the community?
__santoshg
10 months ago
Thats a bit concern for me, I am actively looking for people who can help me... are you interested ?? :-)
qrv3w
10 months ago
I'm working on something that might be useful, maybe you could message me on discussbook to discuss it? My handle is the same as on HN.
__santoshg
10 months ago
Hi i had messaged u
