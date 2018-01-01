Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Book discussion community for book lovers (discussbook.com)
4 points by __santoshg 10 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 5 comments



Its a QA book discussion forum, you can ask questions and post notes on books you read.... currently I am building the community.


Nice idea! Just curious, how will you go about creating the community?


Thats a bit concern for me, I am actively looking for people who can help me... are you interested ?? :-)


I'm working on something that might be useful, maybe you could message me on discussbook to discuss it? My handle is the same as on HN.


Hi i had messaged u




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: