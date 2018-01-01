Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Testing Lightning on Litecoin with Eclair
(
youtube.com
)
1 point
by
kordless
10 months ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
1 comment
kordless
10 months ago
I'm just posting this here for posterity. It's disappointing to not see ANYTHING about Segwit or Lighting on a board that proclaims itself to be "hacker" news during these exciting times. ;)
Applications are open for YC Summer 2018
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
Legal
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: