In Mexico, ‘It’s Easy to Kill a Journalist’
nytimes.com
1 point
by
deegles
10 months ago
1 comment
coldtea
10 months ago
In more developer countries, it's easier to make the public ignore them, and if that's too difficult, discredit them or drawn their findings in media noise and Kardasian gossip.
