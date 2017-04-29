Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
In Mexico, ‘It’s Easy to Kill a Journalist’ (nytimes.com)
1 point by deegles 10 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment



In more developer countries, it's easier to make the public ignore them, and if that's too difficult, discredit them or drawn their findings in media noise and Kardasian gossip.




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: