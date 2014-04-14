Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
A Change of Scenery for Startups (bloomberg.com)
53 points by HillaryBriss 10 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 44 comments



I'm a college student in Silicon Valley who's originally from downtown Chicago. When I moved here it was not the place I expected. Maybe SF is different or Palo Alto but where I am I just see regular families who are struggling to come to terms with how their communities have changed since the 70s. It's not all negative in my experience; many of them are quite proud of the tech companies. But it hurts to see so many people struggling. I saw it in Chicago, but what I see in San Jose is so much worse. I love this Valley but I just wish companies worked a little harder with local governments to brainstorm solutions. It's really unfortunate.


The companies would love to work with the local governments, but there's not much you can do in the face of NIMBY obstructionism. This article does a great job of covering the challenges in fixing this problem and who's at fault: https://techcrunch.com/2014/04/14/sf-housing/


People need to vote. There's more of us than them.


people need to run for local office. if "there's more of us than them", then it should be easy to get sympathetic people into local office and then state office.


A startup theme that I'm seeing more and more often is domestic outsourcing, where the executive/biz-side team is in SF and the engineering team is someplace more economical, but still in the states. A tougher lift for sure, but you could potentially get the best of both worlds-- SF connections and cheaper labor elsewhere.


It's strange that so few startups have tackled the problem of remote working.

For software development, especially, there's really no reason a whole company couldn't be entirely "remote", except that the tooling around it isn't very good.


1.) Remote work is harder on management - you need to be much better organized and misunderstanding are more likely then in personal communication. Most startups don't have an experienced management making it even harder. It is not that management elsewhere would be super effective, but they tend to have basic processes in place which prevents worst chaos. Many startups live in that "worst chaos" situation.

2.) Remote work is easier when you have fixed analysis, easy to split into individual modules. Startups tend to be in more chaotic "figuring out what we are going to do", trying this and that to see what works phase - making it even more difficult.

3.) Major appeal of startups is lifestyle - ping pong table, staying together overnight, going to pub together and so on and so forth. Remote workers don't fit into that.


Couldn't you address #1 and #2 with local tech leads, and maybe 75% of the team remote?

#3: I've always been of the mindset that culture is a carrot to try to work down salary (I may be totally wrong.) I think there's a ton of developers out there who either don't care about those things or who that lifestyle is incompatible (say they have a family). I think it's ironic how the tech industry supposedly embraces diversity, so long as you're in your mid-twenties, without kids, and like craft beer.


Those local tech leads would have to amount to good management and experienced leadership. If you have such people and business situation allows for #2, sure.

#3: I agree with you and see those perks as sign of workplace incompatible with family (or with having friends who are not colleagues). I also consider them incompatible with real meritocracy - your ability to be highly social is more important to your career then your ability to produce (including ability to communicate in work oriented situations). However, startups attract and want to attract different crowd of people, so I am acknowledging it as a reality.

Edit: I also found it easier to explain things to juniors in person. A lot of learning (both ways) happened out random remarks or simple questions nobody would call about. The industry should have place for juniors too, for future sake.


but you cant totally ignore your co workers no man or woman is an island


#1 I have worked with and in many startups and have not seen this; you have good and bad managers obviously, but they are good or bad in both cases. Bad managers cannot work 'in an office' either. Ofcourse what is a good manager wildly varies; I like profit, but I like happy people more. That can differ and changes the outlook of what 'good' means here.

#2 Again, not often seen this; unless you start with juniors only (which, personally, I don't think is a good idea; at least get a good tech advisor) it is perfectly fine to build complete tech companies remotely. Two succesful companies I had were done with people I have never met in person. One of them I never even 'voice talked' to. Yet they were highly technical and solid.

#3 Ping pong tables is at least 10 years ago. Like someone else said; fussbal tables, ping pong tables and pinball machines are even in stale old companies now. Staying together late, for many young people, can be done over Skype, although I am older, I often do it and it works akin to being there. Going to the pub, yes, for that you need to fly over, but no need to do TGIF every week, so flying over is not a problem.


> 3.) Major appeal of startups is lifestyle - ping pong table

I've seen a ping-pong table at a major bank (not to mention more relaxed companies). Right now, startups need to try harder in terms of "culture" perks - dog-friendly startup offices seem to be on the rise for example.


Number three is a great way to become obese. Lots of eating and sedentary activity. Woo. Living the dream.


I find that to make remote work, people need to be good at written communication. While people can obviously have as many video chats as they want, even 4 hours of video chat every day is not the same as being in the same room with a person, where you can simply turn to them and say, "Hey, can I ask you something?"

And if you have people in different time zones, then the asynchronous nature of email becomes very useful.

But people don't like to write. This initially surprised me because I love to write. But many people don't. Even people who went through great colleges and who must have written many papers -- they hate to write. I notice it most with salespeople, who are very extroverted. They are good talkers, they feel like they are at their weakest when writing.

In many startups it is crucial that there be good communication between the sales team and the tech team. And if the salespeople feel they are best with verbal communication, then that is a good reason to get everyone into the same room together.

Not every startup needs a sales team, but some do. If you have a product that will be sold to enterprises, then you need a sales team. And most of your feedback, about what the customer really wants, will come through the sales team. So the tech needs good communication with the sales team.

So there are some problems with remote work which I don't think will ever be solved.


Software development for large enough projects is all about communication.

A full remote team has a big handicap on that.


I don't think that's it, really. Email, chat, project management, source code hosting, video conferencing, phone/audio conferencing, etc. are all done on the web or in the cloud or whatever you want to call it.

Practically every large open source project is coordinated over the internet with limited face to face time, so the concept works well at some level at least.

Given that the model works in theory, it's surprising there aren't many startups trying to go the last mile to make remote working better for a general audience.


Linux kernel, Rails, pretty much any high profile open source project is fully distributed, yet them maintain code quality that is world class relative to most private projects?


Both of those are in very well-understood domains, essentially commoditizing a market that's existed for at least a decade. You can build Linux with a distributed volunteer team, because people know how to build an OS, they started out just implementing the POSIX standard, and there's a large quantity of programmers familiar with OS fundamentals and recent research. You probably could not have built, say, AT&T UNIX with a distributed team.

Similarly, web programming was over a decade old when Rails was started. You could build Rails as an open-source project. You couldn't build, say, LoudCloud, or Netscape, or Google, or ViaWeb, or any of the other web 1.0 companies where the process of building webapps was not well-understood.

Virtually all profits in the tech industry are made by companies with a short-term monopoly on the technology involved. By the time a problem-domain is solved well by an open-source project, by definition, there is no money in it. Ergo, teams that want to make a lot of money will work on projects where communication costs make remote work very challenging.


There are only few such projects, majority of open source projects do not grow big. Plenty of them simply fail or die out after a while. Not every open source project has high code quality.

Also, the project lead in such project don't pay that distributed team and is not responsible for their effectivity nor turnover, hiring, promotions, salary negotiations etc. Majority of Linux kernel developers are paid for development, but they are paid by various third party organizations.


I'm guessing in case of these projects you get lots of high caliber, motivated volunteers. In case of a startup you just have a couple people, and they would probably rather hack on the Linux kernel as well rather than on the founder's technically mundane app :)


That is basically saying that startups employees are irresponsible and lazy :). While some are truly like that, I think that majority really is not.


You have to have agreement on being reachable at any time. It sucks and your manager can screw you but basically that is the deal.


Isn't picking from a local pool of developers that share a monoculture potentially a handicap to communication?


a project doesn't have to be very big to hit the problems


Isn't one of the "advantages" of SF/SV the culture? Once you distill the work down to a Github repo, a Trello board, and an EC2 instance, wouldn't it start to lose its luster?

However for startups willing to pay market or above (while still saving $ compared to SF/SV), there's no reason you can't go remote.


It can't happen fast enough, IMO. The mono-culture around Silicon Valley and startups could really use some fresh viewpoints and new ideas.


For example?


What do you need an example of?

Mono-culture in SV is well known. First, it's simply not possible for poor and middle class people to live there and have any kind of normal life. Second, it's well known (often reported by the companies themselves) that most SV tech companies are dis-proportionally made up of white (and some asian) men.

The mono-culture often makes SV look out of touch with reality. Products like Juicero and Soylent, come to mind. The way Uber has handled sexual harassment claims, is another example. There are examples all over the place.


That you don't always have to raise shittons of Cash to "do" a startup, or that you should have to show a path to profitability early on to get funding ... for example


That makes no sense. You raise money to explore new markets and not worry about profitability right away, but instead focus on growth. But if your unit economics are not good and will never be good, why would anybody want to invest?


How is that a "monoculture"? and these days you have to raise far lass cash than back say in 2000


I advise a lot of PE investors who buy tech companies that aren't in top tier cities. Most of these companies are based outside of the top tier cities and interestingly all of them actually make money and very profitable. The last 8 cities I've been in where these companies exist: Tampa, Buffalo, Denver, New Orleans, Atlanta, Austin, Knoxville, Birmingham.


Curious, as a Knoxville resident, which companies? (If you're free to say.)


As a younger millennial I have no desire to move to silicon valley and I can speak for most of my friends as well. In my opinion silicon valley has lost it's allure and really has no appeal over any other tech hub, and honestly has more negatives due to high cost of living and terrible commute times from what I've heard

The only advantage silicon valley has anymore is ready access to money but even that is going away with more VCs paying attention to other areas of the country

Silicon Valley has essentially slit its own throat by pricing out young entrepreneurs and adopting a wall st lite culture imo


You'd be surprised. There's a fair bit of nuance to Silicon Valley that gives it an advantage over other hubs. Close to Asia / Asian VC. Engineers from Berkley, Stanford, and the UC system. Local government and finance that is willing to work with tech. Etc.


The big one is a local populace - even the non-technical folks - who is very willing to try out crazy ideas and give them a go, at least once. That's why Silicon Valley has a reputation for crazy nutjobs, but it's also why so many crazy but eventually world-changing ideas start here. Most people here are at least willing to meet for coffee and try out your half-baked app idea, even if they forget about it an hour later. In many other places in the country, you won't even get that far.


PetSmart was founded in (and still runs from) Phoenix. What does anything in this story have to do with SV?


I've created a thread to discuss the original, much more interesting paper: "How... Startup Economy [Culture] is Spreading Across the [U.S.] — and How It Can Be Accelerated"

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14227248


Why not talk about it here? What about the paper stuck out to you?


I didn't want to hijack this comment thread.

The paper title essentially sums up what is interesting: The idea that the culture of startups (build fast, test assumptions, iterate, etc.) is starting to make it's way outside of tech centers, with great benefit.


Some of the very early web projects 94/95 at british telecom where like this :-)


[flagged]


The GP's submission history shows no signs of point-whoring. This was his first submission in nearly a year.


What's the difference? And why does it matter?


Why are you reading any negative from my comment? None was meant.




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: