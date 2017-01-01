And a quick glance at the comments on TF shows that even their community is really not pleased with the group's extortion lime demands either.
> Netflix is counting on Orange Is The New Black to help it add 3.2 million subscribers from April through June. That’s substantially higher than the company’s average gain of 1.8 million subscribers in the same period over the past five years.
> Whenever Netflix’s quarterly subscriber gains fall shy of management’s projections, the company’s stock usually plunges.
I'm just not sure that Orange is the new black is the one thing driving subscriber growth. I think it's the whole package.
Could be my social circle too. I don't know anyone that's a huge fan of the show, but they do love the others.
I'm glad Netflix haven't paid the ransom despite it likely costing them more not to.
