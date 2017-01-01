Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Hackers Leak Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black, Season 5 (torrentfreak.com)
25 points by chris_overseas 10 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 4 comments



Netflix probably hasn't responded because they know that overall, they're not going to suddenly lose a ton of subscribers just because a show ended up on TPB. Netflix is doing just fine.

And a quick glance at the comments on TF shows that even their community is really not pleased with the group's extortion lime demands either.


Actually they estimated a larger than normal subscriber growth for this summer, based in part on this season.

https://www.theguardian.com/media/2017/apr/29/hacker-holds-n...

> Netflix is counting on Orange Is The New Black to help it add 3.2 million subscribers from April through June. That’s substantially higher than the company’s average gain of 1.8 million subscribers in the same period over the past five years.

> Whenever Netflix’s quarterly subscriber gains fall shy of management’s projections, the company’s stock usually plunges.


Not sure if it's just Orange. Netflix has released other original shows that people have been raving about. Stranger Things, this new 13 Reasons Why, Sense8, etc....

I'm just not sure that Orange is the new black is the one thing driving subscriber growth. I think it's the whole package.

Could be my social circle too. I don't know anyone that's a huge fan of the show, but they do love the others.


They've followed up by releasing episodes 2-10 too: https://pastebin.com/ZUYWMKh8

I'm glad Netflix haven't paid the ransom despite it likely costing them more not to.




