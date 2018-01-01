Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
BBC Radio 3 Concert Sound: live output compressed using FLAC (Firefox only) (bbc.co.uk)
2 points by open-source-ux 10 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 3 comments



For those of you not familiar with BBC Radio 3, it is a mostly classical music station, but also features world music, jazz and arts coverage.

More info on this project:

"This pilot offers Radio 3 in the highest possible audio quality so that our audience experiences our output exactly as it left the studio."

"For the duration of the pilot we are providing a simulcast of Radio 3's live output compressed using FLAC, so it sounds every bit (no pun intended!) as good as when it left us."

"Because the specification for how to do this is so new, only Firefox (51 or greater) on desktop is able to play our stream"

"Note that you’ll need a decent broadband connection – we’d recommend at least 2mbps to avoid buffering."

http://www.bbc.co.uk/taster/projects/radio-3-concert-sound/i...


Considering that most people cannot tell the difference between a high bitrate MP3 and source, it would seem to me that this will be wasted on most people (myself included). That said, it is nice to have the option.


> Sorry, this trial only works in new versions of the Mozilla Firefox browser.

wow

https://caniuse.com/#feat=flac




