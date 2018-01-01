More info on this project:
"This pilot offers Radio 3 in the highest possible audio quality so that our audience experiences our output exactly as it left the studio."
"For the duration of the pilot we are providing a simulcast of Radio 3's live output compressed using FLAC, so it sounds every bit (no pun intended!) as good as when it left us."
"Because the specification for how to do this is so new, only Firefox (51 or greater) on desktop is able to play our stream"
"Note that you’ll need a decent broadband connection – we’d recommend at least 2mbps to avoid buffering."
http://www.bbc.co.uk/taster/projects/radio-3-concert-sound/i...
wow
https://caniuse.com/#feat=flac
