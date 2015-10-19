Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
A Large Self-Annotated Corpus for Sarcasm (arxiv.org)
105 points by blopeur 10 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 29 comments



To provide you refuge from the inevitable deluge of sarcastic comments in this comment section, here is a genuine/sincere comment: I like cats.

> sarcasm is labelled by the author

They literally just searched out "/s". Clever. Though I'm guessing the "independently verified" entailed reading a lot of those comments.

Did they also read through the nonlabelled comments to catch any unlabelled sarcasm? (Guessing not since the pitch is of "self labelled sarcasm") wonder if that'll trip any usage up.


From the paper: "To investigate the noisiness of using Reddit as a source of self-annotated sarcasm we estimate the proportion of false positives and false negatives induced by our filtering. This is done by having three human evaluators manually check a random subset of 500 comments from SARC-main tagged as sarcastic and 500 tagged as non-sarcastic, with full access to the comment’s context. A comment was labeled a false positive if a majority determined that the “/s” tag was not an annotation but part of the sentence and a false negative if a majority determined that the comment author was clearly being sarcastic. After evaluation, the false positive rate was determined to be 2.0% and the false negative rate 3.0%. Although the false positive rate is reasonable, the false negative rate is significant compared to the sarcasm proportion, indicating large variation in the working definition of sarcasm and the need for methods that can handle noisy data in the unbalanced setting."


I've seen people add '/s' to their comment when what they wrote wasn't actually what I'd call sarcastic. Probably quite a few people have seen others use '/s' but they've inferred the wrong meaning of the label and then they use it incorrectly.

Seems from what was said above that this is something that has not been taken into account.


If it's indistinguishable to fellow humans as sarcasm then it doesn't matter for the purpose of this corpus.


What I mean is, it looks like the researchers only looked at whether or not the "/s" was intentionally placed at the end of the comment, not whether the comment was actually sarcastic or whether the person that wrote it understood that "/s" is meant to convey sarcasm.


A professor of mine named John Haiman had many interesting thoughts on sarcasm. His book "Talk is Cheap", which I unfortunately can't find a PDF of online, is definitely recommended:

https://www.amazon.com/Talk-Cheap-Alienation-Evolution-Langu...

I haven't read it in a few years, and my copy is at my parent's house in another country, but his writing always avoided the obtuse, impenetrable style that a lot of linguists are unfortunately guilty of. It is also approachable for anyone without a linguistics background. 


  Select Format
  
  Kindle – $65.39
  Hardcover – $129.74
  Paperback – $18.70
head spins


Yeah, I know. No idea why the ebook is so expensive :(


A Kaggle user had the same idea two years ago: https://www.kaggle.com/smerity/d/reddit/reddit-comments-may-...

I had some fun exploring the data so I wrote a short blog post about it: https://davefernig.com/2015/10/19/the-lowest-form-of-wit-mod...


Funnily, though I have a naturally sarcastic personality and frequently (and unintentionally) confuse people with my tone, I also have trouble sometimes persuading people that I was not being sarcastic when I say something plainly. I think it has to do with some statement I've made being so outside the norms of what they find acceptable that for them it is only understandable as sarcasm.

And this sort of thing happens both with written and oral communication, unless I really focus on providing facial and other body language clues as to my intent, which I find to be somewhat annoying. I am, after all, of Scandinavian extraction, and excessive emotional expression is not only frowned upon culturally, it has also been systematically bred out of my genetic code for dozens of generations.


Funny you should say that. My spouse is Norwegian, and I still occasionally have to ask him if he's being serious or sarcastic.

And to be fair, I find the lack of emotional outbursts to be a rather enjoyable part of society. It lets me relax and not have to keep track of so many "approved" emotions to keep track of.


> We collect a very large corpus, SARC-raw, with around 500-600 million total comments, of which 1.3 million are sarcastic.

So Reddit is 0.2% sarcastic. That sounds accurate.


Has anyone used this to build a Sarcasm bot? I desperately need this to handle all my Twitter & Facebook replies.


There was this time my daughter and I were having a conversation that descended into sarcasm to the point where we no longer could tell if the other was still being sarcastic.

My daugther ended it with: "I'm afraid we're caught in a sarcasm trap."

I'd be worried two sarcasm bots would end up similarly entangled.


Yeah, that'll be really useful.


am I walking into something here? I am concerned about regional bias. which dialect of English is being spoken?


Is this Corpus for Sarcasm real or is this report of a corpus of sarcasm sarcasm?


Real, you can download it there : http://nlp.cs.princeton.edu/SARC/


Is that the actual URL? Seems to be missing /s

Marginally related: on cs.CL the other day was "Punny Captions: Witty Wordplay in Image Descriptions"[0]. A mashup of these two projects would bring us that much closer to the dream of Social Media In A Box.

[0] https://arxiv.org/abs/1704.08224


It's the URL provided in the paper (first-page bottom left)


Neat. HNers could train themselves on it.


Now we just have to train machines on subtle meta!


> subtle

search '[forum name]' or 'recently trending phrase'. subtle indeed


It's a good start, but that sort of meta seems pretty on the nose. I'm not sure that would catch the comment I replied to though (it was meta because it was sarcastic and included a comment about machine learning, not because it referenced HN).


I propose name metadetector


We can just train a model to automatically downvote sarcastic comments. Not sure if I'm being sarcastic here, but I'll probably be downvoted.


[flagged]


Changing the genders on this phrase is confusing, and makes the word "another" nonsensical. I can't see why it'd be necessary, but if you really want to modify this old phrase to be gender neutral, use "person's".


You forgot /s


If you combine this corpus with a compilation of Donald Trump's tweets, will it result in a matter-antimatter explosion of intentional sarcasm and unintentional irony?




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: