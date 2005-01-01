Applying to emotion ("the blood, the pictures of bodies torn by bullets").
Showing only one side of the story (ignoring all the people who were able to defend themselves with a gun). "Rafi Colon was shot once in the abdomen with a 9 mm handgun during a home invasion in September 2005." Did Rafi have a gun in the house? Did he fight back? If no, why? Did Lamont Randell have a gun to defend himself from robbers? If no, why not?
Using non-neutral language ("gun violence" makes as much sense as "asphalt violence").
Knowing little about guns (AK-47s are pretty rare in the US because of the NFA).
Concentrating on the symptom rather than the cause. Addressing gang violence or rethinking war on drugs is not as easy as saying "guns are bad, amirite?"
Which is typical of huffpo. they've been rabidly anti gun/anti second amendment for years. This writer is no different.
Don't forget their mashing statistics together to make something sound different. "More than 30,000 people die of gunshot wounds each year in America" - The only figures I see coming close to that are ones that lump suicides in as well.
In America, he would have killed Saïd and Chérif Kouachi and got away with it. But in Europe Kouachi brothers were able to express their beliefs without fear of gun violence.
