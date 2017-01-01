This is a nice result that shows how to speed up the best-known classical factorization algorithm using a quantum algorithm for one of the steps. Importantly, it does it using asymptotically fewer qubits than Shor's algorithm requires. However, the overall algorithm in the paper is still subexponential, not polynomial like Shor.
