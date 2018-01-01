'The Backblaze login database has in no way been compromised. That said, we have seen a number of automated login attempts to our site and wanted to alert our users of the risk.'
Why would Backblaze send out such an e-mail just to inform about a general risk?
(And why does the e-mail contain clickable links? Phishing is another risk and the standard mitigation is to sell users NOT to click on links in such e-mails …)
We sent the general warning mostly as an FYI. We thought it would be prudent since we saw a spike in automated login attempts. We were thinking of whether or not to just write a blog post about best-practices since we don't generally email all of our users like we did here, but we erred on the side of a one-time FYI send.
