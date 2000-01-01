[1] http://www.zdnet.com/article/the-1000-year-dvd-is-here/
[2] http://www.mdisc.com/m-ready/
[3] http://site.produplicator.com/downloads/Manuals/China_Lake_F...
[1] http://www.digitalpreservation.gov/meetings/documents/storag...
[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/BBC_Domesday_Project#Preservat...
Even if all the archivists of the world lost their minds for a generation, we would be in no danger of losing the works of the Beatles, Hemingway, and Scorsese. What we might lose are large numbers of works by their less accomplished contemporaries. Would that be a real loss? Yes. A big one? No. And that's why it's simply not that important that the archivists succeed in preserving everything.
Exception may be film where you may want to scan with better scanners every once in a while to extract more detail. Even in this case, storage cost goes down faster than scanning technology increases in resolution.
12TB 255MB/S read/write 3.5" drive is $700 currently. (HGST HE12) That's currently state of the spinning disc art.
backblaze.com is storing over 250 million GB currently.
Thus, regardless of the complications of redundancy and detecting bitrot, Storage shall always outpace archival for all things digital. For one's getting cheaper every day, and the other is fixed in size.
You could open source it and run a torrent seed, I bet the world would be more than happy to help store, remix, improve what you've archived. minus those pricey software editing tools of course, because the studio may not own those.
Sounds like he simply didn't have the right cameras. As far as I remember Barry Lyndon was shot without electric light; but Kubrick had to use some rather special lenses (ex-NASA i think).
You can use "fast" lenses on digital cameras, too. The benefit is that if you're using increased sensitivity on a modern digital sensor, the noise you get is usually less noticeable than you'd get with film.
Sensor sensitivity is IMO one of the underappreciated aspects of digital--especially with full frame sensors. I can attend an event and shoot at ISO 3200 (or higher with newer cameras) at a fairly fast shutter speed and expect quality still photos. Back when I was doing photojournalism, something around 1600 was the fastest you could push even black & white film and still have usable results. (And those were still a compromise.) For color slides, 200 was close to the limit--and that was a compromise.
This isn't really fair. There were 10 of the 50mm f0.7 lenses ever made. And they were very difficult to use because of the narrow depth of field. I'm not sure snowy wilderness is as suitable an environment as languid candlelit for very precise blocking.
That's clearly wrong because JPEG 2000 is a compression format. They must mean lossless, not uncompressed.
For example, the article mentions the issues that Pixar ran into reconstructing Finding Nemo. I can imagine a studio saving a movie's project file, and then discovering that no software can use it in 20 years. Even if ecosystem standards like OMFI prove to have staying power, details like color timing might not be able to be perfectly reproduced even if the project file is openable.
Nemo for example was probably rendered on Silicon Grapics or other NLA systems. If all your software was built for some old MIPS architecture it might be a challenge to get that running again in 2017.
[1] http://www.zdnet.com/article/the-1000-year-dvd-is-here/ [2] http://www.mdisc.com/m-ready/ [3] http://site.produplicator.com/downloads/Manuals/China_Lake_F...