On air, I said that, back in 1988, when climate scientist James Hansen testified in front of the Senate, he predicted we’d see a tremendous amount of warming. I argued it’d been more than a decade and we could now see by looking at the temperature record that he wasn’t accurate. After we got done with the program and were back in green room, getting the makeup taken off, Joe said to me, “Did you even read that testimony you’ve just talked about?” And when I told him it had been a while, he said “I’m daring you to go back and double check this.” He told me that some of Hansen’s projections were spot on. So I went back to my office and I re-read Hanson’s testimony. And Joe was correct.
Here is a transcript of the testimony, he appears to be referring to...
http://climatechange.procon.org/sourcefiles/1988_Hansen_Sena...
Having read it twice, I'm not sure exactly which "predictions" he is referring to.
John Taylor, according to his Wikipedia article is "an environmental activist and policy analyst", and apparently more than happy to shill for either side.
Criticism of him from some random link on the second page of Google:
http://consultingbyrpm.com/blog/2017/04/is-jerry-taylor-doin...
No matter your opinion on the topic, this guy certainly seems less than credible.
1. Did you really read what you linked? Twice? Because I saw clear prediction in there. I'm also not sure which predictions he's referring to, but that's certainly not evidence of Taylor being untrustworthy.
2. Yes, John Taylor, brother of Jerry Taylor about whom this article
Is written, is a climate denier. This is addressed in the article. It's weird that you're using that as evidence of Jerry Taylor's untrustworthiness.
3. The criticism in the last link you give is vapid and lazy. They don't prove any of their claims, they just assume premises that allow them to draw negative conclusions.
http://d.hd.org
My big project is OpenTRV which has the modest aim of cutting the UK's entire carbon footprint by 10% (and/or Europe'ss by 8%) at low cost by halving space heating costs especially for homes in a simple and fiddle-free way!
http://opentrv.org.uk/what-is-opentrv/
In your first post, you describe John Taylor as a shill. Then you segue that into a discussion of DamonHD's hardware project and posting history. The implication is clearly that you think he is a shill too.
If he did reverse his stand, everyone else opposed to acting on global warming could too. Plus the U.S. could invest and act more on alternative energies and related industries.
Libertarians are not capable of acting rationally because their ideology is a word soup of contradictory ideas and circular logic.
If you frame the net neutrality issue as a tax, then sure, set up some rules and make wealthy corps pay more. I can't believe you don't see it being abused by telecompanies within days though.
If my internet was billed like my water bill then it would be something like
$20/month for access
$1/GB for first 50 GB download
$2/GB for any GB over 50 download
$5/GB for upload traffic
I for one am glad that internet is not billed like my water is.
This isn't always true in the UK.
Wealthy people can afford to pay by direct debit, which almost always carries some discounts. They can also shop around and change supplier. Poor people sometimes get locked into a more expensive supplier because they have to clear their bill before they change, and they can't afford to immediately pay that debt.
And some people are on prepayment meters which are usually more expensive than standard rates.
My comment was about how libertarians are never worried about such things -- that in fact the idea of a market player paying for a negative externality is explicitly against their convoluted philosophical perspective. I was arguing that it's wrong to have an expectation for a libertarian to behave rationally when a negative externality is involved.
Nothing about your comment seems to be related -- I'm gathering you are trying to use some kind of slippery slope analogy to show that my thinking when expanded to some imaginary limit actually yields some sort of undesirable result. Thanks I guess -- I suppose next time I make a comment about how environmental damage is mispriced by the market that I will consider the implications of my words when they are reinterpreted randomly as a somehow specific comment about net neutrality ...
On the other hand -- thank you for demonstrating very well the exact experience of having a discussion with a libertarian -- I often find it to be an exercise in being confronted with random analogies designed to separate the topic from any arena of specific facts.
Since climate is always changing, the effect of climate change cannot be, and will never be, fully realized.
The question then becomes "when will that retro-active action be allowed"? What triggers that certainty?
They're effectively another form of corporate pollution.
Not everybody gives them a pass of course, but many do.
I'm curious about something: were any of those bankers from the 2007/8 crisis and scandal booted out of their country clubs?
AGW is a terrific example of how political campaigns can go viral and become their own self-sustaining anti-fill-in-the-blank movements, given the right mix of ingredients.
[1] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D-m09lKtYT4
I suppose it is the same mechanism in work as for religions in general.
If this is going to be case, denial in the present times would be a malicious but winning strategy - as a matter of fact, some theorize that Trump's denial policy has a the core the belief that the planet is screwed up, but in the relatively distant future, therefore it's a better strategy to capitalize on the adequacy of the present condition.
[¹] of course, this is just a possibility.
If you want a discussion about whatever it is you are talking about then put some effort into straightening out your thoughts and writing them down.
Everything else would be heresci.
On air, I said that, back in 1988, when climate scientist James Hansen testified in front of the Senate, he predicted we’d see a tremendous amount of warming. I argued it’d been more than a decade and we could now see by looking at the temperature record that he wasn’t accurate. After we got done with the program and were back in green room, getting the makeup taken off, Joe said to me, “Did you even read that testimony you’ve just talked about?” And when I told him it had been a while, he said “I’m daring you to go back and double check this.” He told me that some of Hansen’s projections were spot on. So I went back to my office and I re-read Hanson’s testimony. And Joe was correct.
Here is a transcript of the testimony, he appears to be referring to...
http://climatechange.procon.org/sourcefiles/1988_Hansen_Sena...
Having read it twice, I'm not sure exactly which "predictions" he is referring to.
John Taylor, according to his Wikipedia article is "an environmental activist and policy analyst", and apparently more than happy to shill for either side.
Criticism of him from some random link on the second page of Google:
http://consultingbyrpm.com/blog/2017/04/is-jerry-taylor-doin...
No matter your opinion on the topic, this guy certainly seems less than credible.