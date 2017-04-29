Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Russian state telco hijacked traffic destined for HSBC, VISA, Mastercard, etc.
(
iafrikan.com
)
3 points
by
tefo-mohapi
10 months ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
1 comment
bluejekyll
10 months ago
BGP seems to suffer from this regularly. Where is the push for BGPSec? It seems even more important that DNSSec...
Luckily HTTPS can still detect this maliciousness.
Applications are open for YC Summer 2018
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
Legal
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
Luckily HTTPS can still detect this maliciousness.