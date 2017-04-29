Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Russian state telco hijacked traffic destined for HSBC, VISA, Mastercard, etc. (iafrikan.com)
BGP seems to suffer from this regularly. Where is the push for BGPSec? It seems even more important that DNSSec...

Luckily HTTPS can still detect this maliciousness.




