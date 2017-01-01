Hacker News
Hacker holds Netflix to ransom over new season of Orange Is the New Black
(
theguardian.com
)
6 points
by
taspeotis
10 months ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
3 comments
Markoff
10 months ago
why not just release it earlier instead of paying ransom? do people really sign up for Netflix because of one tv show which is on steady decline anyway?
Wofiel
10 months ago
>Netflix is counting on Orange Is The New Black to help it add 3.2 million subscribers from April through June.
Netflix certainly think that's the case.
Markoff
10 months ago
i was reading that statement but still don't think it works, so they think they stop gaining customers in three months if they release one show earlier? how is the growth after releasing this tv show?
