The postdrome: migraine's silent sister (2011) (theguardian.com)
2 comments



I have always gotten this after a migraine. I get about one or two migraines per year on average. For me, they go like this.

1. The aura, a flashing zig-zag of blindness moving across my vision for approximately half an hour.

2. The headache. This is unpleasant but not nearly as bad as some have it. I usually go to sleep for a while until it gets better.

3. The aftermath. I feel mentally foggy and more physically weak for several days, my sinuses are sore like after a sinus infection, which causes coughing, sneezing, or suddenly getting up or down and causing a pressure change to be painful.


Wow. I get painless migraines (auras, difficulty looking at stripes, occasionally temporary blindness) and the list of pre and post symptoms seem remarkably familiar. Now if only there were something we could do about it.




