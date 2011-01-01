1. The aura, a flashing zig-zag of blindness moving across my vision for approximately half an hour.
3. The aftermath. I feel mentally foggy and more physically weak for several days, my sinuses are sore like after a sinus infection, which causes coughing, sneezing, or suddenly getting up or down and causing a pressure change to be painful.