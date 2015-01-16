These particular ones are fun because the winning order reverses if you double the count of dice. i.e. A beats B beats C beats A, but 2 As lose to 2 Bs lose to 2 Cs lose to 2 As.
I wrote up a blog a while back that explores the various possibilities and chains using Mathematica: http://latkin.org/blog/2015/01/16/non-transitive-grime-dice-...
> A young man lives in Manhattan near a subway express station. He has two girlfriends, one in Brooklyn, one in the Bronx. To visit the girl in Brooklyn, he takes a train on the downtown side of the platform; to visit the girl in the Bronx, he takes a train on the uptown side of the same platform. Since he likes both girls equally well, he simply takes the first train that comes along. In this way, he lets chance determine whether he rides to the Bronx or to Brooklyn. The young man reaches the subway platform at a random moment each Saturday afternoon. Brooklyn and Bronx trains arrive at the station equally often—every 10 minutes. Yet for some obscure reason he finds himself spending most of his time with the girl in Brooklyn: in fact on the average he goes there 9 times out of 10. Can you think of a good reason why the odds so heavily favor Brooklyn?
The idea shows up again in the Elevator paradox, which has a delightful article on Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Elevator_paradox
You can see this result in other places, also. It's especially visible in sports, for example, or in the stock market.
Die A has sides 2, 2, 4, 4, 9, 9.
Die B has sides 1, 1, 6, 6, 8, 8.
Die C has sides 3, 3, 5, 5, 7, 7.
In the game with rounding, A beats B, B beats C, C beats A. In the game without rounding, where totals are summed, they are evenly matched and it's down to chance. That's exactly the effect I was referring to.
A: 4, 4, 4, 4, 0, 0 (avg: 8/3)
B: 3, 3, 3, 3, 3, 3 (avg: 9/3)
C: 6, 6, 2, 2, 2, 2 (avg: 10/3)
D: 5, 5, 5, 1, 1, 1 (avg: 9/3)
Die A has sides 2, 2, 4, 4, 99, 99.
Die B has sides 1, 1, 6, 6, 8, 8.
Die C has sides 3, 3, 5, 5, 7, 7.
This illustrates the difference between premature rounding (normal dice play) and non premature rounding (long term summing of results).
I also don't understand how normal dice play counts as "premature rounding". It's just how playing dice works -- you compare the numbers versus each other.
That's exactly the point! A naive intuition about dice is that they have a single probabilistic long-term score. E.g. 6-sided die is 3.5. So if one dice beats another, it should be transitive (the intuition goes). It's the summation (implied by averaging over time) that leads to the naive intuition.
Game 1: Player 1 chooses a dice, then player 2 chooses a dice. They both roll numbers, say a and b. Then player 2 gives player 1 (a - b) dollars.
Game 2: Player 1 chooses a dice, then player 2 chooses a dice. They both roll numbers, say a and b. Then player 2 gives player 1 (a - b > 0 ? 1 : -1) dollars.
You can kind of squint and see that game 2 is the same as game 1 just with (a - b) "rounded" to either 1 or -1.
The best way I can think of to allocate a fractional score to each die player is to sum all the dice rolled, and give each player their roll divided by the sum. So if players rolled 2 and 5, one player would get 2/7 and the other 5/7 - instead of rounding the scores to 0 and 1.
Note that to calculate the EV for a die under this scheme, you have to calculate it versus a particular opposing die, so it would produce a different EV for the transitive A/B/C dice in different combinations.
Perhaps that's what the OP was trying to suggest?
Non-transitive dice screw with the 'nature' of dice that most of us expect. To get to the mathematical intuition, one may have to get past a deeply-ingrained feeling that something about these dice just isn't right. That's a big part of the fun.
Discreteness is another layer. What are the exact defining characteristics of this problem though? You could take two dice 1-2-3-4-5-6 and 2-3-4-5-6-7 and the typical mean EV calculation would work fine...
1-2-3-4-5-7 and 2-3-4-5-6-8 have different variances but are probably not intransitive (haven't checked the math) since they are translations of each other
I'm just thinking out loud here and trying to narrow it down...maybe someone reading wants to help me :)
Grime dice! And James Grime seems like such a fun, happy, charismatic guy, I'd love to have a beer with him and play dice with him, even knowing the outcome. :)
I made it a while back. There's 3 sets. Efron's dice, Miwin's dice, and Grime's dice.
