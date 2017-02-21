Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
No feigning surprise (jvns.ca)
82 points by sndean 10 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 76 comments



> A key trick here is to not act surprised even if you’re actually surprised. (because whether you’re performing surprise or just genuinely a bit surprised, it has the same negative effect!)

I think you mean "show surprise" rather than "feigning surprise". "Feign" means "to pretend", while people who express genuine surprise are still "showing" surprise.


I'm glad somebody else noticed the incorrect use of `feign.`

If anything, if one feigns surprise, they are acting in bad faith. I agree with the title of the article -- don't feign surprise, e.g. if somebody gives you a gift you knew was coming and pretend you're baffled by its appearance -- but do show surprise when someone you know who is intelligent is missing a small puzzle piece in their knowledge space.

Not in a belligerent way, of course, as the author points out: use it as an opportunity to educate. I ain't about to berate a friend of mine for not knowing something, but it would be quite disingenuous to hide my surprise; in my eyes, that's comparable to talking down to them.


I think the author was using "feign" to mean "express in a negative way" - focus on what it looks like, not how honest it is. At the point where someone is saying "how can you not know that" they've already gone beyond their immediate honest reaction into moral judgement.


Oh I no doubt understood the author's intentions with using feign in that manner. However, that does not mean it was the correct term to use, despite what we may "feel" or "get" from it; nevertheless, troubling ourselves with such a minor detail is really rather ridiculous. Besides, if we go any further, conversation on this runs the risk of igniting a rather banal descriptivist/prescriptivist flame war. :)

The closest term to describe what the author meant is I believe a litote: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Litotes


I think this is a good example of a 'well, actually.' https://www.recurse.com/manual#sec-environment


I'm not grandstanding. I can prove it by admitting I still don't understand the rule:

If a newcomer expresses genuine surprise, are they breaking the "No feigning surprise" rule or not?

edit: typo


There is no "litote". "Litotes" is not a plural noun.


> if somebody gives you a gift you knew was coming and pretend you're baffled by its appearance

I never know what to do when somebody goes through a lot of trouble to surprise me, but I figure it out anyway. Usually I play along and act surprised because it makes the other person feel good.

Imagine your girlfriend was planning a surprise birthday present for six months and somehow the secret leaked. You saw an open tab, or one of your common friends spilled the beans, or whatever. Are you going to ruin her excitement about surprising you just because "feigning surprise is bad"?


There are people who feign surprise in the actual sense and pretend to be surprised that someone doesn't know something.

Usually in the form of "You don't know what X is?!" When someone asks an honest question.

It's pretty toxic behavior and I've found it typically comes from people less secure in their own understanding.

It's a shame because admitting ignorance and asking questions is hard for most people and one of the best ways to learn.

When people feign surprise it can scare someone into not asking.

Something I wrote about this a while back: http://zalberico.com/essay/2017/02/21/asking-questions.html


It's not mentioned here, but when Recurse Center explains this rule to recursers, it's explicitly discussed that despite the name, it doesn't actually matter if you're actually surprised, it's still a "violation" of the rule to express that surprise in the particular terms of "I can't beleive you don't know about x!". However, violations of the rules are not a "big deal" that you are made to feel terrible about either, it is more a vocabulary for telling you in turn that you made a misstep with your reaction, and let's move on.

Julia talks about it in your quote above, but she says not to "act surprised", but she doesn't mean act as in fake, or feign, she means the action of expressing surprise. Another good reference is xkcd[0]. The point is not whether you're surprised, but the chilling effect that the judgment that someone should have already known this thing can have on their confidence, willingness to admit to not knowing things, and to the social dynamic of interacting with you.

[0]https://xkcd.com/1053/


Oh, whoops! hadn't finished to see she already included the XKCD in the post!


People very much play up their reaction when they find something someone else doesn't know. "What?? You don't know Regular Expressions?!" Are they surprised? Yeah, maybe a little. But they exhibit an overacted, exaggerated reaction instead of a natural reaction of just "oh, huh, okay."


The thing you're quoting doesn't misuse 'feign' and the rule she's referring to in her post is talking about feigning.


Correct. I'm quoting what the author calls a "trick" to help follow the rule about not feigning surprise. But the "trick" I quoted is about avoiding showing genuine surprise. In other words, "a trick to keep from pretending to be surprised is to avoid showing genuine surprise." That doesn't make sense, and it leads me to believe the author didn't understand the definition of "feign".

The reason I mentioned it is that misusing a common term can be confusing and unnecessarily time consuming. As evidence, look at the response of bglusman above:

> It's not mentioned here, but when Recurse Center explains this rule to recursers, it's explicitly discussed that despite the name, it doesn't actually matter if you're actually surprised, it's still a "violation" of the rule to express that surprise in the particular terms of "I can't beleive you don't know about x!".

So in this case you have an explicitly written rule about feigning surprise, supplemented by an oral tradition that expands the rule to cover genuine surprise.

edit: soften, fix grammar


In other words, "a trick to keep from pretending to be surprised is to avoid showing genuine surprise." That doesn't make sense, and it leads me to believe the author didn't understand the definition of "feign".

It makes perfect sense. If you suppress the urge to show surprise in these situation even when you are genuinely surprised, you won't feign surprise either. She's saying 'avoid showing surprise in that context altogether'. I don't see anything in there that suggests the writer didn't know what 'feign' meant.


Also-- I do like the actual content of the written-rule-plus-oral-tradition. I think a lot of the cases where newcomers get flustered comes from genuine enthusiasm of a mentor who fails to reflect on the power imbalance their increased level of knowledge creates. A joke or affectation that would be playful between two knowledgeable insiders can on the other hand easily crush the spirits of an outsider.


Surprise is a mechanism that alerts you that your understanding of the world doesn't match observation -- it informs you that either your expectation was in error or your observation was.

You should not be surprised to often be surprised about others' understanding -- the typical mind bias means our models of others track far more closely to our own internal state than reality.

It can make sense to confirm the observation -- "you don't know about X?" -- but you don't have to do it condescendingly. You can do it in an excited manner, both in tone and in words: "You don't know about X? Awesome, I didn't know I was going to get to tell someone about X today!"

This is easier done once you train yourself to notice surprise as being a signal about your own ignorance rather than being about the other person, and once you know to expect such surprises.


I think it's wrong to feign any reaction when others expect sincerity, but I also think this post causes more harm than good. Let me explain.

First: Feigned surprise is rare. I've never done it. I doubt the author has ever done it. What is far more common is genuine surprise. I've definitely been surprised by others' knowledge gaps. Heck, I've been surprised to discover my own ignorance in some areas. (eg: thinking, "How did I get this far in my career without knowing Python's defaultdict!?")

Second: Without access to someone's internal mind-state, you cannot reliably tell the difference between a feigned response and a genuine one. You may think you're able to, but the main factors in such judgements are your own biases.

This inaccuracy combined with the rarity of feigned responses means that people are far more likely to judge genuine surprise as feigned, and condemn someone who is acting in good faith (albeit impulsively).

More useful advice would be: Don't get upset if someone is surprised you don't know something. If anything, take it as a compliment. It means they have high expectations of your level of technical knowledge. eg: I wouldn't be surprised to discover that my mother doesn't know to use git, but I would be surprised to discover that about a coworker.


I think feigned surprise is exceptionally common. Your description of it makes it seem like a very thought out or premeditated behaviour. The kind of "feigning" the author is referring to is a reflex behaviour. If you confronted a feigner of surprise immediately afterwards they might be genuinely unable to say truthfully if they were really surprised or just reacted with surprise to satisfy an inner desire to assert the superiority of their knowledge. Such behaviours have strong roots in childhood and often a rational adult who has it brought to their attention will easily be able to never do it again.

But it really is quite common in my experience.


What I find strange about your argument is that "a feigner of surprise immediately afterwards they might be genuinely unable to say truthfully if they were really surprised or just reacted with surprise to satisfy an inner desire", implies that you don't believe you can know whether others are feigning surprise or even really yourself!

The best argument you have, from your experience, is that you often feign surprise, which I find a bit damning, if you then ascribe that behavior to others. I can't remember feigning surprise, but I definitely remember being horrified at being forced to argue about something rather elementary. If it doesn't affect me directly, I'm more likely to simply ignore the person's argument and go my way.

edit: to be clear I get no satisfaction in seeing other people make obvious mistakes... it's almost physically painful.


Well I don't think people have as much "clean" access to their own behaviour and thoughts, as is generally thought. By thinking about our thoughts, we alter them. So that's why no-one can be crystal clear about their own motivations.

I don't confess to feigning surprise in my comment. I believe it is very common, purely from observation of others - especially children and young adults.


OK, you don't apply Bayesian priors to other's behavior based on your own internal knowledge. I'm not sure why you have much confidence in the analysis, then. See the second argument of chroma.


What's a Bayesian prior?


I guess they mean "how likely it is that they know something just because you know it".


I agree with the GP. I find myself surprised at something someone didn't know, only to realize upon further reflection that I wasn't actually surprised, I was just asserting superiority, which was unconscious and crappy.

It changed after I saw the XKCD "Ten thousand" comic, which changed my worldview for the better.


I disagree with your belief that feigned surprise is common, but I don't want to get wrapped around that axle so I'll take another route. If what you call "feigned surprise" is a reflexive, unconscious behavior, then:

1. How can it be feigning/pretend? Perhaps it's not a habit one wishes to cultivate, but it's not fake.

2. How can we hold people morally responsible for it? It seems ill-advised to judge people for behaviors outside of their conscious control.

After more reflection, I find my disagreement with the original post has increased. As I said originally, I think it's wrong to feign a reaction when others expect sincerity. If anything, the post pushes people to conceal their genuine reaction and consciously feign lack-of-surprise. I would much rather help people avoid misinterpreting a sincere response than compel people to conceal their sincere beliefs.


A reaction can be quick enough to feel instinctual but still be an affectation.

Just because a person has said "uh" to fill pauses in speech so often that it feels like it comes without thought doesn't mean it's a behavior outside of their concious control...it just means it's going to take some practice to stop doing it. And that's probably a good analogy because you seem to be reading some persecuting motives here. "Here's an easy viewpoint shift that, with practice, can help you be less alienating/condescending to some people" is not at all equivalent to "you're a bad person for this thing you have no control over".


Feigned reflexive behavior? That's some sociopathic shit.

> Such behaviours have strong roots in childhood and often a rational adult who has it brought to their attention will easily be able to never do it again

lol! no.

I do agree that this rule is encouraging people to be ever-self-conscious and overrule their social reflexes and would be more accurately called "repress surprise".


I don't think one needs to be a sociopath to lie or pretend automatically. I believe we all do it all the time, as a very necessary social mechanism. There are all kinds of delusions we participate in together so that we can tolerate one another.


So by "feigned reflex" you mean "lying or pretending automatically"? What you are describing has nothing to do with being surprised that someone is, e.g. trying to write a bitcoin client without understanding what a socket or IP address is.

I love Recurse, but the social rules are like padded corners for folks who need help that Recurse isn't equipped to provide, not something to take life lessons from. Every good team has junior folks who, by comparison, really simply just don't know jack shit about technology. Every single person came into this world without knowing anything and they need to feel like they belong as much as folks with 40 years of experience fiddling bits.

The root issue here is folks coming out of psychologically traumatizing competitive conditioning. You don't see any montessori kids complaining about anyone being surprised they're doing something without knowing a prerequisite.


People reflexively feign or exaggerate all sorts of emotions and reactions, it'd be stranger if they didn't.


That's simply not what that word means, and tacking on exaggeration a totally different social behavior displayed by different people with different purposes.

feign |fān| verb [with object] — pretend to be affected by (a feeling, state, or injury): she feigned nervousness.


When someone you know tells you something important to them that you're uninterested in, you typically feign interest, possibly surprise without consciously thinking about it. Similarly, you can feign surprise at someone's ignorance not because you're really surprised but to berate them. It's also often done on autopilot, which is what the rule discussed in the post is about.

I'm not sure what you mean by 'that's not what the word means'. You said 'reflexive feigned surprise' is 'sociopathic'. Reflexively representing some emotional state other than the one you exactly feel is a basic aspect of the way we behave and communicate. When someone's ability to do that is impaired, it's considered a handicap.


I consciously try to be sincere and present my emotions accurately. I think that's generally a good rule of thumb.

> you can feign surprise at someone's ignorance not because you're really surprised but to berate them

On point! The rule should then be "don't berate others", or the more positive "empower others". This is just one example of this rule, one that I have not personally seen come up often, but perhaps that's because I have exactly 0 interest in being around anyone who berates others.


I consciously try to be sincere and present my emotions accurately. I think that's generally a good rule of thumb.

This isn't about insincerity, it's simply a basic aspect of social behaviour. You don't sit on the bus crying or singing a happy song if you're sad or happy. We manage the emotions we project as second nature, just as we read and interpret the projected emotions of others. It's the opposite of sociopathic.

The rule should then be "don't berate others"

No, because the rule is about a specific (potentially) reflexive behaviour that can be destructive in the context they're talking about. They are trying to help people address it. "Don't berate others" is a fine sentiment but a little vague.


Not much of a singer, but I do have a propensity to whistle or hum when I'm happy!

This would make sense if we were making an exhaustive list of "potentially reflexive behavior which people may engage in but should not in this community", but keeping such a list in your mind is one hell of a downer. The best rule to encompass this, I think, is "epower those around you". Noisebridge has an even broader social rule / ethos which has served them well: "be awesome to each other".

Love the community at Recurse, but having social rules be a list of shitty things someone once did is the least awesome part of Recurse :-)


This would make sense if we were making an exhaustive list

Why would that make sense? It makes sense to point out common ones. Especially if you are, presumably like the people at Recurse are, informed by the experience of running that type of learning environment. They aren't trying to be exhaustive or all-encompassing or even a downer. They're trying to deal with problems they've encountered, not writing a formal system of acceptable behaviour.


The dictionary definition of a word is only its starting point. There are many levels of awareness that may be in operation when someone is said to "feign".


Words mean things. Feigned surprise is when you pretend to be surprised but are not really.


Don't get upset if someone is surprised you don't know something.

I don't think this works, because a lot of noobs leave before the skin-thickening process finishes or even before they learn that they're supposed to grow a thicker skin.


For my mom, feigned surprise is one of her main communication styles, as I think it is for many people. This is closely related to the rhetorical device of "I just can't believe..." to express outrage about something which you can, in fact, believe.

Eliezer Yudkowsky expresses that aspect of expression well:

"The principle extends beyond physics. Have you ever caught yourself saying something like, "I just don't understand how a PhD physicist can believe in astrology?" Well, if you literally don't understand, this indicates a problem with your model of human psychology. Perhaps you are indignant - you wish to express strong moral disapproval. But if you literally don't understand, then your indignation is stopping you from coming to terms with reality. It shouldn't be hard to imagine how a PhD physicist ends up believing in astrology. People compartmentalize, enough said."

http://lesswrong.com/lw/hs/think_like_reality/

My mom doesn't express indignation so much as she expresses surprise. She is hyper intelligent, but prefers to use surprise to talk about things in a certain way.

Me: "A majority of college educated people in the Red States voted for Trump."

My mom, surprised: "But how could they vote for Trump when they have such good educations?"

Me: "From 1860 to 2008 the majority of all college educated people voted for the Republican candidate. It is normal for college educated people to vote for the Republican candidate. 2008 was the first year the pattern was broken."

We've had exactly this same conversation many times before, so she's not really surprised by the information. But she feigns surprise as a stylistic choice. It's the personal manner in which she is most comfortable expressing herself.

Likewise: Southerns who grew up watching televsion no longer speak with Southern accents. I introduce a friend to my mom and mom says "She doesn't sound Southern at all!" My mom is aware that the South has changed since the 1950s, but my mom prefers to feign surprise over this issue, every single time.


"The principle extends beyond physics. Have you ever caught yourself saying something like, "I just don't understand how a PhD physicist can believe in astrology?" Well, if you literally don't understand, this indicates a problem with your model of human psychology. Perhaps you are indignant - you wish to express strong moral disapproval. But if you literally don't understand, then your indignation is stopping you from coming to terms with reality. It shouldn't be hard to imagine how a PhD physicist ends up believing in astrology. People compartmentalize, enough said."

He seems not to understand that people don't always speak literally.

I mean, I bet he does understand that, but he is feigning the misunderstanding because it is convenient to the point he is making.


It seems like he is describing the literal interpretation as the exceptional case (as opposed to showing indignation, using that phrase as an insult, etc.).


That's sort of my point. He makes up a situation that is convenient for his essay, a situation that basically doesn't ever happen.


Sure, but that's a side point -- the main focus is one the actual cases (like using it as indignation, for instance). A bad or non-realistic anecdote doesn't affect the main point of the essay in any way.


If you've ever said "Really?" or "Seriously?" you've feigned surprise.


Or you've actually been surprised.


The problem isn't the surprise, it's showing that you are surprised. If you do so impulsively, you are being rude, whether you mean to be or not.


Exactly! I think it is more disrespectful to treat peers as toddlers who need to be shielded from any implied criticism.


Huh? I saw it everywhere when I worked with assholes in California. It's more common than real surprise in technical conversation...


"Without access to someone's internal mind-state, you cannot reliably tell the difference between a feigned response and a genuine one."

Orbicularis oculi.


I never feign surprise, but there are plenty of times where I am actually surprised, and should keep it to myself. Part of the issue is that I Absolutely love when someone else is surprised I don't know something. It usually means they're going to tell me something that they feel somewhat pationately about. I forget that not everyone is the same.


This is good for techie types like me who unintentionally talk down to people in ways like this.


Related topic: using the word "just" when telling someone how to do something.


What about non-techie types who are suprised you won't just make a website for them (for free) in one day, or that you aren't an expect in all things tech by the sole virtue of being a programmer. Or, not being able to do mental arithmetic very well when you tell them you're a mathematician.


What's stopping you from explaining the reasons sincerely? E.g. "I know how to make a website, but it can still be time-consuming, and that's work that I'm usually paid for. You are asking for a bigger favor than you realize."


This rule always struck me as a bit fundamentally blind to and micro-managing of human interaction. Why would someone ever feign surprise? I feel like I rarely feel the need to feign emotions and surprise have never been one of them.


It's a learned behavior, similar to how repeating memes is also a learned behavior. People use it for various purposes (signaling ingroup membership, belittling others, etc) and for no particular purpose at all, just like people often say things for no deep reason at all.

I believe that considered reflection of all of your expressions of emotion in a day is highly likely to come up with many which are for purposes other than desire to express that emotion. Many of them are culturally ingrained, much like (for some folks) feigned disguise is culturally ingrained or for other folks feigned distaste when a tribal enemy is mentioned is culturally ingrained.

A common emotional response you almost certainly fake without every thinking you're faking: how would you answer someone who asked "How are you doing today?" Virtually no one who is socially well-adjusted has a wide range of responses to that question despite there being a wide range of emotional states in life.

(I have fairly developed thoughts on the question of modulating emotional response to fit into a particular culture because of deep necessity to get better at it, including taking formal classes, at different points in my life.)


> signaling ingroup membership, belittling others, etc

Good call. I'm certainly not an authority on being well-adjusted, but for me personally, those sound like seeds planted in insincerity leading to a varied bouquet of suffering. In the context of creating a sense of community around us, we are better off if we learn to strive to act thoughtfully and sincerely from a young age, and encourage others who do likewise. I'd much prefer this rule to be a minor counter-example beneath "empower others".

Answering sincerely-yet-appropriately to "How are you?" isn't trivial, but it's worth it. In the past week, I've responded with a wide variety of sighs (to friends), "ok. I'm ok." (to a doctor who I was seeing after being kept awake by excruciating pain), "right now? good, happy to see you!" (to a less frequently seen acquaintance), "oy, don't ask, there's a line. but I'm looking forward to this porkbelly!" (to a grocer).

I imagine I might come off as a brash American if I were to try what I perceive as sincerity in more reserved cultures, but in middle class America it seems to work at-least-OK :-)


Fine, but you can't just slip in a tut-tut about expressing genuine surprise, in a post titled "No Feigning Surprise."

I express emotions. It's honest. It lets people know what I really think, and what I really care about. If I lose my shit when you say you never saw Fight Club, that's my way of telling you how much I loved it.


You don't know not to feign surprise?!


Yeah. But I'll point out that this assumes that person doesn't have responsibility to go with it. You should be surprised if your CEO didn't know what supply and demand are (unless you have a small company and no else one in your company does either, I guess). You should be surprised if your boss doesn't know who works under him. You should be surprised if your prof doesn't know what concepts he's supposed to be teaching. You should be surprised if your doctor prescribes antibiotics for a viral infection. The list goes on and on...


The principle isn't about when you should feel surprised. It's about when you should show it.


These are all examples of surprise directed upwards, at people who are in more elevated positions in some social organization than you are. The principle is speaking about directing surprise downwards, at newbies and others who are less established in some social organization than you are. The power dynamics in the two cases are different, which is why the one case intuitively makes sense where the other does not.


I don't think "upwards" or "downwards" is meaningful here.

If I were CEO I would be surprised if a manager at my company didn't even know who was working under him. If I were a math professor I would be surprised if the TA I just hired didn't know two quarters is the same as one half. If I were the president of the United States I would be surprised if my vice president thought he was president. etc.

Why? Because all of these cases involve someone's lack of knowledge almost certainly resulting in someone else getting completely screwed over. It doesn't matter what the ranks of the people involved are, it just matters if there are serious potential damages at stake.


Viruses can associate with glycoproteins on gut bacteria which can stabilize and and protect the virus, so while antibiotics don't directly act on the virus, taking antibiotics could in principle prevent viral infection.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3754087/


Sigh, I knew someone was going to nitpick on the bio part. I was not trying to give a biology lesson here.

I just said you should be surprised if you get an antibiotic prescribed for a viral infection. Yes, you really should be surprised. That doesn't mean you have to declare the doctor incompetent. It just means you should be surprised and act accordingly. Which means you have to confirm that it's correct, to make sure the doctor is not totally screwing up. Because chances are decent the antibiotics are useless. The chances don't need to be 100% for you to be surprised and to show it too.


I can't believe how many comments there are here nitpicking the misuse of feign or not actually understanding the lesson of don't be a douche because someone doesn't know something you assumed everybody knew. All folks don't know something that seems common knowledge and you are a dick if you over-react to make them feel bad, so try to be a better person and not do that.

I feel like it should be pretty easy to understand the core lesson she is trying to teach if you read the entire post even without her using the exact proper words. The xkcd comic at the end drives it home.


There's a parallel to this of course: don't be afraid to ask questions when you don't know something.


even more socially savvy than "don't feign surprise" is "don't ask questions that might lead to answers that might lead the asker to feign surprise". In any situation where you're assuming the role of teacher, assume that the answer to any "do you know about ..." question is always no. It's much easier to preface a question with "forgive me if you already know this but ...", than to go through the feigned surprise song and dance.


The recurse center seems like an unpleasant and pedantic place, but I guess to each one's own. Their documentation seems to assume that impostor syndrome is a bad thing because it feels bad, I don't think things are that clear-cut in life.

I just don't see why organizations feel like anything is helped by attempting to police social behaviour.


If they were really interested in reducing condescension and ego-tripping, a great place to start would be "No nannying other adults."


I strongly disagree. People tend to experience embarrassment when someone else is surprised they don't know something. It trains people to not say "I don't know what that is", which is harmful.

It's also just plain rude.


Why not cut to the chase and tell them that a $THING is important to know about in $FIELD rather than acting surprised that they don't know?


The meta lesson here is that different people prefer different ways of talking. Something that might've helped your learning can hurt someone else's.


It is possible to teach somebody about something without being a jerk about it.

(Some people may find it difficult, true. But I assure you that it is not impossible.)




