Ask HN: Salaries for non-engineering roles?

I have 10 yrs of software development (9 years as hands on) experience. Last month I moved from Software Engineer to Technical Program Manager role.

I am wondering what are the salaries for non-engineering/non-developer role?

I am looking for salaries for following roles

TPM (technical program manager)

Product Manager

Analytics Manager

Data Engineering lead (not a software engineer)

How much goog/fb/amazon/apple/Netflix pay for these roles?

You can share anonymously it you want.

Thanks!