|Ask HN: Salaries for non-engineering roles?
4 points by yeodrone 10 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 4 comments
|I work for a fairly large tech company that is known to make people work 60 hrs.
I have 10 yrs of software development (9 years as hands on) experience. Last month I moved from Software Engineer to Technical Program Manager role.
I am wondering what are the salaries for non-engineering/non-developer role?
I am looking for salaries for following roles
TPM (technical program manager)
Product Manager
Analytics Manager
Data Engineering lead (not a software engineer)
How much goog/fb/amazon/apple/Netflix pay for these roles?
You can share anonymously it you want.
Thanks!
