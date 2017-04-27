Hacker News
How Facebook is fighting back against propaganda
cnn.com
3 points
by
MilnerRoute
10 months ago
1 comment
Sunset
10 months ago
I didn't know attempting to control the narrative and allow only a certain kind of propaganda meant "fighting back against propaganda".
Search: