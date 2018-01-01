Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Artifice Online
1 point by rozenflakes 10 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 7 comments
https://www.artifice.online, we are currently open for registrations. :)

Artifice Online - Is a blogging platform, created for Content Creators, Journalists, Bloggers, PDF Readers. The Platform was created with the same as Wordpress-like functionalities. Its based foundation has no founders, Everyone can contribute, Likewise. You first create an instance of your community - say www.artifice.online/hackernews, The best thing about it is that you can share Pictures, News, Headlines unto the platform just like what a Google or Yahoo website does.

Note: The website isn't done yet, So there may be lack of expectations, functionalities. And yes, It is still on beta version.




I tried to find at least one example of a blog in your site. I went to the "Dev's blog". It has a nice animation but the black on black title is difficult to read.

But it has NO content. Not a single post.

If you want to convince someone to use your site instead of blogspot/wordpress/medium/svtle/whatever you must show at least one example.


I'm currently on the focus of adding the Profile, and Avatar Photos for the meantime. Do check every once in awhile. :)


Sure. Thanks. :)


Would be great if you could add some context around what is this and why would it interest HN community.


I'll add later. It's actually a Blogging Platform. :)


As Expected, I need to establish my Proof of Concept later. :)


Dummy Account: Username (demo) | Password (demo) ^^




