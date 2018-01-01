|
|Artifice Online
|
1 point by rozenflakes 10 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 7 comments
|https://www.artifice.online, we are currently open for registrations. :)
Artifice Online - Is a blogging platform, created for Content Creators, Journalists, Bloggers, PDF Readers. The Platform was created with the same as Wordpress-like functionalities. Its based foundation has no founders, Everyone can contribute, Likewise. You first create an instance of your community - say www.artifice.online/hackernews, The best thing about it is that you can share Pictures, News, Headlines unto the platform just like what a Google or Yahoo website does.
Note: The website isn't done yet, So there may be lack of expectations, functionalities. And yes, It is still on beta version.
Applications are open for YC Summer 2018
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| Legal
| Apply to YC
| Contact
But it has NO content. Not a single post.
If you want to convince someone to use your site instead of blogspot/wordpress/medium/svtle/whatever you must show at least one example.