https://www.artifice.online, we are currently open for registrations. :) Artifice Online - Is a blogging platform, created for Content Creators, Journalists, Bloggers, PDF Readers. The Platform was created with the same as Wordpress-like functionalities. Its based foundation has no founders, Everyone can contribute, Likewise. You first create an instance of your community - say www.artifice.online/hackernews, The best thing about it is that you can share Pictures, News, Headlines unto the platform just like what a Google or Yahoo website does. Note: The website isn't done yet, So there may be lack of expectations, functionalities. And yes, It is still on beta version.