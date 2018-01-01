Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Neil Ty, the Scientism Guy (mises.org)
4 points by astrodev 10 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 2 comments



>Scientism is the over-reliance on or over-application of the scientific method

>The scientific method is unnecessary or even ill-suited in other areas, however. Consider these questions, and what sort of approach is appropriate to answer them: What is 17 divided by 3? All else held equal, what are the effects of an increase in demand for blue jeans? Who should I invite to my party? What are the effects of expansionary monetary policy on employment, prices, incomes, production, consumption, and borrowing? How should I treat people?

Mises institute at its best.


I have given up on watching or reading anything that Neil produces. I find him more of a "true believer" than a rational scientist. He may be quite an intelligent man, but I find his arrogance so bad that, even if he has some good ideas, I just discard what he says as rubbish. I put him in the same basket as "alien lizard people are here" believers.

His pop-stardom has lead him down the wrong path and he now appears as silly as the Kardashians.




