Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Jack Dorsey just bought another 574,002 shares of Twitter
(
sec.gov
)
3 points
by
doener
10 months ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
1 comment
doener
10 months ago
Now he owns 1 million shares:
https://twitter.com/jack/status/858058486730465280
Applications are open for YC Summer 2018
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
Legal
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
https://twitter.com/jack/status/858058486730465280